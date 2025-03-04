The Father Oliver Coss Column: Use this Lent to pray for peace

On Ash Wednesday three years ago, a day was set aside by Christians of many traditions and in many places to fast and pray for peace. It was held in the shadow of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and the outpouring of despicable violence and suffering that has followed.

In 2022 the Metropolitan Bishop of Kyiv (we generally used the Russophile name ‘Kiev’ in those days) wrote in a pastoral letter to his parishioners “I entreat you to lay aside mutual strife and misunderstandings and unite in love for God.” Recalling the history the lies between Russia and Ukraine, he wrote “[Our] peoples came out of the Dnieper Baptismal font, and the war between these peoples is a repetition of the sin of Cain, who killed his own brother out of envy. Such a war has no justification either from God or from people.”

It should be a salutary reminder, amid a world where many old alliances and relationships are under pressure or changing rapidly, that there are plenty of people prepared to re-evaluate the terms that the old peace was built on, even to challenge the recourse we can make to our shared humanity and stewardship of the planet upon which we live, with scant regard for the consequences of what they do. Thirty-six months on and I wonder whether this Lent we might need to redouble our prayer as a new level of uncertainty and bellicosity hovers ominously over our continent.

In that time, much water has passed under the bridge. We might not have seen in 2022 that the Ukrainian community constituted a significant part of our own endeavours to live peaceably in Northampton. As many came at the invitation of the UK Government, and with the promise of hospitality in homes all across our county, we have become much better acquainted with each other. It has been deeply moving to share the place where we live with those for whom home is simply not a safe place.

Father Oliver Coss

I don’t believe God intended that the greater ease of world travel should make it somehow more tolerable that people should be excised from their homes by tyrants or, as is threatened in Gaza, ethnically cleansed. Any commentator on the history of the Twentieth-Century would otherwise say we had good reason to grow beyond such murderous barbarism. Sadly, a forgetfulness about history inevitably means that we are destined to repeat it.

The problem with all this lies not in a fault in God’s design or will for the world. Faithful people everywhere have a strong conception that the gift of peace has been bequeathed in abundance, and yet we have falteringly received it and misconceived of it in our own hearts, and even more failingly made it bear damaged fruit in a broken world yearning for peace. So let’s begin this Lent properly, in anticipation that by it we have nothing about the peaceable intentions of God to change, but that we in that light must change utterly. And in the end, when there is gratitude to be shown, we will understand that it is to him alone that we should render all our thanks.