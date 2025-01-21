The Father Oliver Coss Column: Trump returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first thing to be said, as I’m writing on the inauguration day for Donald Trump and J. D. Vance, is that our world leaders need prayer.

It would be nice to include within those prayers some instructions for how we’d like God to influence them, but that isn’t how prayer works and we look to the prayerful examples of biblical leaders for inspiration. For example, King Solomon asked for wisdom - an understanding heart to govern his people with right judgement. Each Sunday we pray for the monarch of these Isles with the words ‘that he, remembering whose minister he is’, as a reminder that all power is borrowed from him to whom all power truly belongs.

That is merely the beginning, of course, as any American president’s administration consists of more than one highly visible person, but an apparatus of many thousands of people gradually (or suddenly, as the case may be) set about serving the government’s agenda. In that regard, Donald Trump is the figurehead with whom the buck stops, and with his showmanship you get a distinct sense that he’s a little like a TV presenter: the one doing the talking and being visible, while much of the real work is feverishly going on behind the scenes. There’s huge influence in the person of the President of the United States, but so too among those who work for him.

It is true to say that Donald Trump is a highly controversial figure on the world stage, not least as one who has routinely set himself outside every reasonable standard that we might apply to the presidency. The end of Trump’s first presidency was indicative in that way, with the steely figure of Mike Pence demonstrating on the Day of Insurrection that there were, despite all rhetoric to the contrary, red lines that could not be crossed.

Father Oliver Coss

A new Trump presidency promises a significant, tectonic shift, with old inhibitions having been banished with nothing but a few scowls exchanged at President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. What that will look like will be the subject of endless punditry, and I find myself hoping that we maintain our position as spectators in this country, given what is anticipated in the United States. But we might remember the promise of the kingdom into which we are called by God, and of which it is said “the Lord will strengthen his people, the Lord will give his people the blessings of peace.” Let us hope that this might be the inheritance of all our children.