The Father Oliver Coss Column: Eating together will only make you stronger

A campaign began a couple of weeks ago among Church of England clergy seeking better pension rights.

They’re not wrong. A couple of decades ago the entitlement shrank from 75% to 50% of the national minimum stipend. This, along with the fact that most clergy live in tied housing and so often begin their retirement by shopping for a mortgage, means that retired clergy aren’t, by anyone’s standards, treated well at all. What’s interesting about recent events is that the campaign was recently described as “now a searing moral scandal” by one of my colleagues, as if clergy terms of service were somehow less of a scandal last week.

The window if popular opinion is, when it moves, sometimes described as the ‘Overton Window’ – an aperture through which we determine what is publicly acceptable. And it’s amazing what changes when that window shifts.

For almost 15 years now, I’ve worked in areas with sizeable Islamic communities, and in recent years when Muslims keeping Ramadan has coincided with Christians keeping Lent, there’s been a fruitful opportunity to observe seasons of fasting and penance as mutually enriching. It’s also a time when I’ve been shown great hospitality by my Muslim neighbours, who hold communal meals, known as iftars, when as the sun sets they break their fast. If you’ve got a big table, it more or less obliges you to be a welcoming host. And in that space, beyond the platitudes about unity and common purpose – all the important but well-worn truisms of ‘having more in common than that which divides us’ – is the opportunity to wear our differences well, to learn about them, and to use them as a means to strengthen society.

Father Oliver Coss

It’s amazing how, in recent years, these have become more controversial, and not least in cities where Christians and others have reciprocated the huge hospitality they’ve received for years, even decades, and held these community meals in churches and Cathedrals. Even the Bishop of Newcastle, who attracted so much favour recently for her robust critique of the senior leadership of the church over repeated safeguarding failures, has not been immune from criticism.

So, let’s say this one more time for those at the back. In a divided world that is defined by huge numbers of people caught up either in barbarous conflict or living with the increasing threat of World War, there is practically no harm to be done by sitting with your neighbours, waiting for the sun to set and sharing food together.

I pray that Christians and Muslims, sharing in this way might, despite their different paths, know spiritual growth as they continue to call the world to walk in the paths of peace.