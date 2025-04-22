The Diary of an MP: What recess really looks like for an MP

Mike Reader collecting new casework at one of his supermarket surgeries

For the past few weeks, Parliament has been on recess, which means there is no parliamentary activity happening. However, it does not mean that the work stops. In this fortnight’s column, Northampton South MP, Mike Reader talks about what parliamentary recess looks like for members of Parliament.

Some may be surprised to learn than an MP’s role isn’t limited to speeches and votes in the House of Commons. In fact, a large part of my work happens right here, in Northampton, and more particularly in my constituency office. This is particularly true during recess. It’s an important time to reconnect with local residents, check in with casework, and meet with key stakeholders.

Supporting You Through Casework

In my last column, I mentioned that my office receives around 300 emails every day. I believe that casework is one of the most important parts of the job, but it’s also one of the most unseen parts too. “Casework” is what we call the support we provide to people directly, whether that’s on issues that they may have with government departments, the council, management companies or other public and private bodies. I’ve been using my time away from Westminster to work closely with my team in Northampton to make sure we are supporting constituents who need our help.

Mike Reader giving an interview to regional media outside Westminster

During the Easter break, we’ve been able to successfully resolve almost 200 cases for people in Northampton South, with almost a third of them relating to healthcare access in the constituency.

If you need my support, please don’t hesitate to email me on [email protected].

Finding a Moment to Recharge

I’ll be honest: being a Member of Parliament isn’t a 9 to 5 job. It never really stops. Sometimes, I find myself sending emails or reading briefings late into the evening and I work every day, Monday to Sunday. So, when recess comes around, I try to spend more time with my family and recharge.

Whether it’s going for a walk around Abington Park with my dog, having some time to cook dinner with my family, or staying at home and watching episodes of the Great British Menu that I missed, those moments of normality, away from the fast-paced Westminster, are incredibly important.

Returning to Westminster

Soon, I’ll be returning to Westminster, focused and re-energised, and I’m ready to get back to work and continue advocating for a better deal for Northampton South – for more GPs, more NHS dentists, and for more checks and balances on management companies.

As always, if there is anything I can help with, whether it’s a personal issue, a concern about your local area – please get in touch:

Write to me: Mike Reader, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA