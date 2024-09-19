SSAFA: Unsung heroes supporting our armed forces community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inspired by my grandfather's military service and my own firefighting background, I recently joined seasoned SSAFA volunteers Jason and Sarah at Desborough's 1940s Day. Witnessing their tireless dedication to this vital charity, which provides crucial support to veterans and their families, has been a truly humbling experience. The event was not only successful in raising over £200 in donations but also served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who have served our country. Now equipped with casework training, I am eager to utilise my skills in legal, community, and social advocacy to make a tangible difference in the lives of veterans. I'm excited to continue my journey with SSAFA, both at home and abroad, and to help shine a light on the invaluable work they do.

While the vintage charm of the Desborough 1940s Day on 14th September 2024 transported visitors back in time, it also served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces, past and present. Amidst the festivities, a dedicated group of volunteers stood ready to champion the cause of those who have served our country. I was privileged to join Jason and Sarah, true unsung heroes and tireless ambassadors for the SSAFA charity (Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association, website: www.ssafa.org.uk/

SSAFA has been a steadfast pillar of support for the military community for over a century. From its origins in 1885 aiding the families of deployed soldiers, SSAFA has evolved into a comprehensive lifeline, addressing a vast array of needs, from financial assistance and housing support to mental health counselling and social connection.

My personal journey with SSAFA is intertwined with a deep-rooted admiration for those in uniform. My grandfather, Henry Pileckas, a proud United States Marine, instilled in me a profound respect for the courage and sacrifice of those who defend our freedoms. As an ex-firefighter, I've witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by those who dedicate their lives to service. This, coupled with my lifelong fascination with heritage and military history, has led me to SSAFA, where I can actively contribute to supporting our veterans.

SSAFA stand in all its glory

Having recently completed SSAFA's casework training, I am now equipped to contribute more directly to SSAFA's mission, utilising my background in legal, community, and social advocacy. The 1940s Day was my first taste of the dedication required for such events. The unforgiving 8-5 schedule on a Saturday, with hardly a moment for rest or even to sit down, is a testament to the unwavering commitment of volunteers like Jason and Sarah. They embody the spirit of SSAFA, tirelessly attending community events nearly every weekend, their passion for the cause radiating through every interaction. It was an honour to stand alongside them, learning from their example and sharing in their commitment.

Whether at a bustling 1940s Day celebration or a quiet village fete, SSAFA's presence is a comforting reassurance to veterans and their families. The meticulously arranged stalls, brimming with merchandise and information, serve as a gateway to vital support services. From engaging with curious children to offering a sympathetic ear to veterans sharing their stories, every encounter is an opportunity to make a difference.

Beyond the fundraising efforts – which saw over £200 generously donated by the Desborough community – these events play a crucial role in raising awareness of SSAFA's work. They foster a sense of connection, reminding us all of the debt we owe to those who have served, and inspiring others to join the cause.

As I embark on this journey with SSAFA, I am filled with a sense of purpose and gratitude. It's a privilege to contribute to an organisation that embodies compassion, resilience, and unwavering support for our Armed Forces community. Together, we will continue to honour their sacrifices and ensure that they never walk alone.