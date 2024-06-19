REVIEW: ‘I went to an ABBA tribute night at Franklin’s Gardens and it was one of the best I’ve seen’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An outdoor ABBA tribute night kickstarted two evenings of summer fun at Franklin’s Gardens last week, and it did not disappoint.

Waterloo performed at the cinch Stadium on Friday (June 14) to many fans of the Swedish supergroup who came dressed for the occasion.

With a sea of seventies-inspired outfits and takes on ABBA’s iconic looks throughout the decades, it was clear that the audience members were there to have fun from the outset.

The show is currently touring across the UK and it promised a night of feel good fun for the audience – which it definitely delivered.

The two-hour spectacular featured iconic lyrics composed by Benny and Bjorn and all of the group’s greatest and most memorable hits.

We were certainly taken on a journey through the 50 years of ABBA, and the performance was over in a blink of an eye as we all danced and sang the night away.

The show opened with Mamma Mia and the two-stepping began as soon as the first beat of the song started.

What made Waterloo such a captivating tribute was not only how they interacted with the audience and encouraged involvement, but how strong the vocals were.

With many tribute acts, you are drawn in by the thought of dancing and singing to your favourite tunes with people who share the same love of that act – and it is an added bonus when the vocals are as strong as Waterloo’s were.

Though it was great that the sun made an appearance as the crowds flocked into the stadium to enjoy a pre-performance drink and the food stalls, it would not have been a British summer evening without a downpour or two.

And when it rained, it poured. Within a few seconds, the audience’s creative costumes were covered by coats and ponchos – something you wish you had thought of yourself when you see others with them on.

Though we would have preferred blaring sunshine, the weather added to the atmosphere, especially the first downpour during ‘I do I do I do’.

Looking around at the other audience members, the vast majority of those standing refused to let the rain ruin their evening and stayed exactly where they were.

Seeing everyone screaming the lyrics and having a genuinely good time in the rain was strangely one of the highlights of the evening.

The talented band members and backing singers also had their time to shine, particularly when the four main members underwent costume changes. They knew how to engage the audience and a solo from one of the guitarists took me aback at the talent.

Other nostalgic hits included Take A Chance, Voulez Vouz, Waterloo, Thank You for the Music and, my personal favourite, Dancing Queen.

Performed towards the end of the set, the singing was definitely the loudest to this iconic number one hit from 1976.

As the evening darkened, the striking lights and background pictures got brighter and it made for a brilliant atmosphere.