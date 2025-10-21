Reading - for pleasure?

When was the last time that you stopped to read something purely for the pleasure of doing so? In a world of such rampant overcommunication, are we missing a vital way to enhance our lives, stretch our minds and broaden our horizons?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a child I used to read a lot. Willingly I would consume books and at high speed, losing myself in plots, characters, worlds and scenes, the like of which were a world away from my own.

Travelling to school by bus or with an hour or so to spare, I could usually be found with my nose stuck between the pages of whatever had captured my imagination at the time. I had a particular penchant for autobiographies and science fiction – preferably the kind with spaceships, intergalactic travel and maybe a space dogfight or two. On more than one occasion I got told off by my mother for being late to family meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But then, life got in the way. Schoolwork demanded my attention, reading newspapers (this was a long time before computers, never mind the internet or online consumption) became part of my daily routine and the simple pleasure of getting hooked by whatever was to be found by turning the next page became an increasingly infrequent activity. I think I was aware of it – but at the same time I think I was at a stage where the teenage me found himself being easily diverted by any number of distractions. Reading books for pleasure got crowded out.

When it's a book launch of course you have a COVERsation!

Last week I had the pleasure of combining pleasure with business by hosting a book launch in the Central Hall of the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery. Truly, it is a wonderful building. The art historian, broadcaster and comedian Verity Babbs grew up in Northamptonshire – last year she was named by BBC History Extra on its ’30 Under 30’ list for her contributions to history.

On Friday as part of a national book launch tour, she appeared in front of an audience of about 45 people, talking to me about her debut book ‘The History of Art in One Sentence’ – an exquisitely produced tome. Published by Bloomsbury, it gives ‘anyone who wants to engage with art history but isn’t quite sure where to start’ a welcoming starting point, dealing with artists and genres from the last 500 years of art history. Each topic is dealt with in a single sentence, meaning that at no point does the book ramble or pontificate – quite the opposite in fact.

I’m a total dunce over art but I found myself delving into page after page of -isms and aspects of the art world which both enlightened and entertained me. It’s the kind of book you could either read purely for fun or have with you in an art gallery and use as a cheerful text from which to get stuck into whatever it is you’re looking at and wondering about. Or both, which is the point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Guggenheim Museum in New York many years ago I wrestled with a lot of contemporary and lyrical art, desperately trying to understand it and its meaning. It was the wrong to try. Instead, I should have simply noted my reaction to it and then taken a moment or two to read up what was going on in the artist’s genre when they had produced their work.

Verity’s work notwithstanding (I commend it to you as the aforementioned dunce), I found her words reaching out to my brain and encouraging me to invest my attention in them. Her words started to paint pictures in my mind as much as the brushstrokes of the artists she was highlighting. It was as if a door had been opened in my brain with a corridor leading off to the side of it. Instead of consuming only the global news of the day (most of it highly depressing or distressing), I could turn away, redirect my grey matter and spark up my neurons - the sense of positive diversion being almost palpable.

Over the weekend, I picked up a copy of Andy Weir’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ – a sci-fi novel which will soon be seen as a movie. After about three hours I was 180 pages in – and light years away from our sofa. In the process I think my mood improved and I’ve since found myself sneaking a few pages here and there as a kind of guilty daily pleasure. What’s more, I’ve now got another two books awaiting me when I’ve finished this one.

They’re all real books – not electronic versions and I think the tactile, page-turning process of paper in hand adds something to my appreciation of the work. Although it might not be a universally popular view, I’m sure that our minds are better exercised by painting pictures from the printed word than by lazily receiving images delivered to a screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However time poor we might consider ourselves to be, I’m convinced that making time for a proper read of something recreational is also making an investment in our own wellbeing. Instantly we can transport ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, enrich our understanding and exercise the unique and massively powerful computer between our ears.

We should do more of it.