News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Reader's letter - Opinion on Greyhound racing track in Towcester

In England there are now only 19 licensed greyhound racing tracks in England, it saddens me that one is in Northamptonshire, in Towcester, and this is where the English Greyhound Derby will be held on 1st July 2023. Of all the things that Northamptonshire should be proud of this is definitely not one!
By Rzyna GarnerContributor
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read

Greyhound racing is a cruel and outdated so called 'sport'. The Greyhound board of Great Britain states that in 2021 there were 120 fatalities at Greyhound racetracks - this is 120 dogs that died in the name of so-called sport and 4,442 injuries sustained at Greyhound race tracks. How is this still legally allowed to happen?

Northamptonshire should not be party to the deaths and injuries of Greyhounds in our county!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several organisations are calling for Greyhound racing to be stopped including Animal Rising, the RSPCA, the Dog's Trust and the Blue Cross due to the cruelty involved and the unnecessary deaths which occur each year. Animal Rising announced this week that they are planning to disrupt the Greyhound Derby at Towcester on the 1st of July.

Submit your article to the Chronicle & EchoSubmit your article to the Chronicle & Echo
Submit your article to the Chronicle & Echo
Most Popular

I am urging my local MP Peter Bone to put a bill before Parliament that would see Greyhound racing banned as soon as possible. I am also asking my local councillors in Wellingborough namely Sylva Erskine and Silvie Sterland, who are both on the sports, leisure, and culture committees to bring this issue into discussions, as Towcester is less than 25 miles away from Wellingborough and Greyhound racing should not be seen as something local to our town.

Greyhound racing kills and injures dogs, in 2023 this should not be seen as a sport and entertainment, and I urge the people of Northamptonshire to speak up against this cruelty.

Rzyna Garner