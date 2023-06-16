Greyhound racing is a cruel and outdated so called 'sport'. The Greyhound board of Great Britain states that in 2021 there were 120 fatalities at Greyhound racetracks - this is 120 dogs that died in the name of so-called sport and 4,442 injuries sustained at Greyhound race tracks. How is this still legally allowed to happen?

Northamptonshire should not be party to the deaths and injuries of Greyhounds in our county!

Several organisations are calling for Greyhound racing to be stopped including Animal Rising, the RSPCA, the Dog's Trust and the Blue Cross due to the cruelty involved and the unnecessary deaths which occur each year. Animal Rising announced this week that they are planning to disrupt the Greyhound Derby at Towcester on the 1st of July.

I am urging my local MP Peter Bone to put a bill before Parliament that would see Greyhound racing banned as soon as possible. I am also asking my local councillors in Wellingborough namely Sylva Erskine and Silvie Sterland, who are both on the sports, leisure, and culture committees to bring this issue into discussions, as Towcester is less than 25 miles away from Wellingborough and Greyhound racing should not be seen as something local to our town.

Greyhound racing kills and injures dogs, in 2023 this should not be seen as a sport and entertainment, and I urge the people of Northamptonshire to speak up against this cruelty.