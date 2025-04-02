Pride & Unity: St George's Day in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

How many times have you heard someone ask, "Why don’t we celebrate St. George’s Day?" Well, back in 2023, I found myself asking the same question. So, I decided to take action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just a few months left before St. George’s Day, I presented a proposal to the relevant committee of Northampton Town Council. My goal was simple: to encourage the town to formally celebrate the day with a series of family-friendly events.

While I anticipated some pushback, I refused to let it deter me. I was determined to make it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the beginning, I knew one thing for certain: the day should begin with a flag-raising ceremony led by the Mayor outside The Guildhall. It may seem like a small act, but I believe it’s an important one. It’s a moment to come together and raise the St George’s Cross with the respect and dignity it deserves. This ceremony, symbolic in its simplicity, marks the beginning of a day that celebrates both our history and our community.

Daniel Soan with St George & his dragon outside The Guildhall, Northampton during last years celebrations.

I’m sure many of us are familiar with the legendary story of St. George slaying the dragon. What better way to bring that story to life and engage families than with a giant red dragon? The dragon, built and operated by a local Northampton-based organisation, quickly became a crowd favourite, and it helped draw families into town to take part in the festivities.

In just a few short months, we were able to put together an exciting programme of events. Along with the flag-raising ceremony, we offered themed children’s crafts, entertainment from local morris dancers, and much more. It was a true community effort, and the pride I felt when the event was a success was immeasurable. But what filled me with even greater pride was seeing so many of my fellow Northampton residents come together to support it.

Unfortunately, not everyone shared the same enthusiasm. During the budget-setting process for the following year, some proposed diluting down the budget for St. George’s Day celebrations. Once again, I stood my ground, advocating for the importance of the event and its role in fostering community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, for the third time, Northampton will once again celebrate St. George’s Day. While it’s encouraging to see the event continuing, it’s not enough to simply hope that it grows stronger every year – it must continue to thrive.

So, why do I feel so passionately about this day? The answer is simple: pride.

People want to feel pride in their community. They want to feel pride in their country. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. St. George’s Day offers an opportunity to celebrate both. It’s a chance to unite, to honour our shared history, and to instil a sense of pride in all of us.