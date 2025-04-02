Political Opinion: WNC Labour group Leader calls for public consideration of Pury End Quarry application

Wendy Randall, leader of the Labour Group on West Northamptonshire Council, has called for a further extension to the consultation on the Pury End quarry and requests that it is heard by the planning committee after widespread local concerns were raised about increased traffic, noise and pollution. "Listening to the public and ensuring their voice is heard on local issues which affect residents is vital" she says.

In addition Labour Councillor Rachel Dando L'Olive is proposing Towcester Town Council reconsiders its submission to the consultation in light of residents raising additional concerns about the scale of the development, lack of provision for footpath users and the proposed extraction rate, which is almost double the allocation set out in the Minerals and Waste Local Plan.

The proposed site is in close proximity to both Pury End and the Towcester Southern Urban Extension, including the Marie Weller School, and there are implications for air quality as the extended site application appears to be within 250m of residential roads, both planned and currently under construction.

The application is for over an additional 21 hectares, significantly exceeds the allocation made (M7) in the Minerals and Waste Local Plan Policy and includes an access road to the A5 which is not included in the allocation. In addition, the Local Plan sets out provision for approximately 0.85 million tonnes of extraction but the proposed extraction stated by the applicant is approximately 1.57 million tonnes, which is significantly greater.

