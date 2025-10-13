Political Opinion: The Government's plans for national renewal will make Northampton safer and more prosperous

Lucy Rigby, MP for Northampton North

Change is already happening on the ground in Northampton.

At Labour Party Conference, the Prime Minister set out the Government's plans to renew our country, and his vision of what a more secure and more prosperous Britain looks like.

This is a pledge to not just patch over the cracks left behind by years of neglect and underinvestment in public services, but to deliver a wholescale restoration of Britain through economic growth and revitalised public services.

Delivering national renewal means rebuilding - brick by brick; more houses; more doctor's surgeries; more high-skill jobs; more investment; a stronger economy and stronger household incomes. And some of that change is already happening on the ground in Northampton.

Last month, AI Pathfinder announced a £1 billion investment into the county’s Artificial Intelligence industry, providing local businesses a chance to capitalise in future-proof skills.

Northampton will also benefit from the £78 billion Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor project, which will bring better transport connections, investment in businesses and more future-proof jobs for local people. Within the next decade, we will also be within an hour’s car journey of Universal Studios UK, a major new European destination the Government was pleased to support back in April set to create 28,000 jobs for the region and deliver a £50 billion boost to our economy.

All of these things will help put more money in people's pockets. And the Government has already made changes to ensure this is happening. The rollout of free breakfast clubs in schools across Northampton is already happening, supporting over 1,000 children and their families. The expansion of free school meals to 7,000 more students from next year will also help family finances. This has been boosted by the introduction of more school-based nurseries across town and the introduction of 30 hours of funded childcare a week, saving eligible families up to £7,500 per year per child.

National renewal also, of course, means renewal of our public services. Alongside introducing our NHS 10-year plan to modernise and future-proof our national health service, we have already seen millions invested into our local Trust. Northampton General Hospital received over £4 million for repairs and improvements and brand-new radiotherapy machines to speed up cancer treatments, while the wider Northamptonshire NHS Foundation Trust received £2.3 million for improvements to our local GP surgeries.

To continue delivering vital adult social care and other services, West Northamptonshire Council was given an additional £18 million in government funding for 2025-26. 15 community projects across West Northamptonshire, including the Lewis Foundation and the United African Association, are receiving a share of £1.7 million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to continue their incredible work supporting our communities. And to improve access to services and employment, £48m has been given to upgrade transport services and links through the Local Transport Grant.

This is just the start of what national renewal can do for Northampton.

In his speech Setting out national renewal, the Prime Minister was clear that there will be a clear choice at the next general election and Labour's positive vision for a better Britain contrasts starkly with Reform's lack of any positive vision at all for our country.

Reform stoke grievances but they have no ambition for Britain - no genuine plan at all for what a more prosperous country looks like. I am clear that some of Reform's ideas, like making people pay for healthcare and costing up to dictators, would take this country in the wrong direction. These ideas are the opposite of patriotic - in fact, Reform's leader recently went to the US to lobby for economic sanctions on his own country. That's clearly not in the national interest and it's not any form of patriotism that the British people would recognise.

As the Prime Minister set out, this Government has put Britain on a path to national renewal, and I know that renewal will deliver for Northampton.