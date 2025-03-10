Political Opinion: The Diary of an MP

In this week’s column, Northampton South MP, Mike Reader, shares insights from his recent visits to local projects and businesses that are making a real difference in Northampton.

From improving healthcare access at CHEC and Alcura UK to supporting housebuilding with CEMEX and backing the exciting Delapré Stable Block Project, these initiatives are helping to strengthen our community.

Improving access to healthcare

Last week, I visited the CHEC ophthalmology clinic in Northampton and saw first-hand the real difference they make as they provide treatment and surgeries to patients at an impressively fast rate.

Mike Reader MP visiting CHEC in Northampton

This state-of-the-art facility serves the entire county, playing a crucial role in reducing the backlog of delayed NHS appointments. By offering timely and efficient care, CHEC is helping to improve patients’ quality of life, allowing them to regain their sight and independence more quickly. During my visit, I had the opportunity to meet the dedicated team of specialists, nurses, and support staff who are at the heart of this operation. Their passion for patient care and commitment to excellence was truly inspiring. It was clear that their focus extends beyond just medical treatment—they are deeply invested in their patients’ well-being and overall experience.

Championing the construction industry in Northampton

I also visited CEMEX in Far Cotton, which is a major provider of ready-mix concrete to builders and businesses. If you live in Northampton, there is a good chance that your house was built using materials from CEMEX’s plant in Northampton. This highlights the vital role CEMEX plays in housebuilding and infrastructure projects in our town. During my visit, I had the opportunity to speak with the team about their operations, the challenges facing the construction industry, and how we can work together to drive sustainable growth. We also discussed the forthcoming Ransome Road housing development across the road from the CEMEX plant and how CEMEX are engaging with the development process.

Revitalising Delapré: A New Community Hub

Mike Reader MP visits Stable Block Project

I also went to see the Stable Block Project in Delapré. It is an exciting £4.8 million initiative that will breathe new life into a historic cluster of stables, transforming them into a vibrant wellbeing, retail, and community hub. The wellbeing hub will include facilities to support mental and physical health. It was great to see the plans and speak to Richard Clinton, CEO of Delapré Abbey, who is behind this great project.

This initiative will play a major role in enriching the Delapré area, providing a central hub where the community can come together. I look forward to seeing this project flourish and become an integral part of Northampton’s future.

Making Healthcare More Accessible

I visited Alcura UK based in Brackmills in Nene Valley. Daily, they distribute up to a thousand items for home care services, ensuring that patients receive the critical treatments they need in the comfort of their own homes. With 50,000 patients across the UK, this amazing company provides 1500 nursing and clinical visits every month.

Mike Reader MP visiting Alliance UK in Northampton

What stood out most during my visit was the dedication of their staff, who are committed to making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and patient-focused. By providing essential treatments at home, Alcura UK helps to ease pressure on hospitals and GP surgeries, ensuring that people receive the right care at the right time.

It’s fantastic to have such an innovative and impactful healthcare provider based right here in Northampton, and I will continue to support businesses like Alcura that are making a real difference in people’s lives.

Championing Local Businesses

On the back of my visit to meet CHEC, I am very pleased to award their clinic in Northampton my “Diary of an MP Business Success Story” award this fortnight. Northampton is fortunate to have such an outstanding facility, and I will continue to support initiatives that enhance local healthcare access and improve outcomes for our residents.

Mike Reader MP visits CEMEX in Northampton

As always, if I can support you in any way, you can:

