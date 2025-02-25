Political Opinion: The Diary of an MP

Northampton South MP, Mike Reader, spent the last few weeks helping constituents with their casework, defending a local GP surgery, and meeting with businesses in the constituency to discuss investment opportunities for Northampton

Getting Northampton building

Earlier this month, I visited St Michael’s Park in Upton to see first-hand newly built homes for families. Thousands of people in Northampton are struggling to get onto the housing ladder and it is vital that we support housebuilding. St Michael’s Park homes represent exactly what Northampton needs – spacious houses, easy access for commuters and well-planned public spaces which enhance local nature. I look forward to supporting more of these initiatives across the constituency to put an end to the housing crisis.

Protecting our GP surgeries

Mike Reader MP visits Eleanor Cross Medical Centre in Far Cotton

In January, I was contacted by the Eleanor Cross Medical Centre in Far Cotton about a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection conducted in 2024. For an unknown reason, the surgery’s rating wasn’t updated by the CQC following the review. This was affecting their ability to recruit staff as well as maintain their current employees, in addition to causing financial strains for the surgery.

My office worked with the CQC to resolve the issue and get Eleanor Cross’ new rating published. The CQC has now released the results of its inspection, rating the medical centre as “good”. It's a significant improvement and provides relief for the Medical Centre, their staff and patients. After hearing the good news, I met with the GP surgery to discuss how I can support them in the future.

Strengthening our armed forces

I was fortunate to be one of 12 MPs selected to join the British Armed Forces in the Falklands last week. I spent the week with the Army, Navy and Air Force meeting service people and hearing first hand from them how I can better advocate for our military in Parliament. A highlight for me was spending time with the Gurkha regiment who are currently stationed on the Falkland Islands, seeing first hand their dedication and commitment to excellence in service. I will continue to fight to ensure the Islands and all British Overseas Territories are supported and protected.

Mike Reader MP meets constituents as he views new homes in Upton

Moving freight off our roads

Traffic and road congestion are major issues in Northampton. I often hear about it from constituents and, as a motorist, have experienced it myself. The number of lorries on our roads mean more queues in Northampton, increasing air pollution. This is why it is vital that we support efforts to transition towards freight being moved by rail.

I met with Maritime UK to discuss their plans to move freight off our roads and onto railways at Northampton’s new state of the art Rail Freight Interchange. Rail freight helps keep Britain moving, ensuring our shops’ shelves are stocked and materials are supplied to construction workers This can help us drive growth, bring more jobs into the region, as well as clear up congestion on our roads.

Keeping the community connected

Mike Reader MP with the owner of Number 50 Tea Room in Wootton

I had the opportunity to meet with Wootton Parish Council last week and hear more about their community hub in the Council offices. With a library, community spaces and café provided by the Council, it’s clear Wootton are working hard to support their residents. I had a lovely conversation with staff at the café, including Jodie, the owner. Jodie runs two cafes in Northampton, with this site in Wootton and the Number 50 Tea Room in Duston. I’m pleased to award Jodie and her team my “Diary of an MP Business Success Story” award this fortnight.