Political Opinion: Proud to stand for Northampton – a town with history, heart, and a fighting spirit

ReformUK candidates at St George's event

On Saturday, I stood proudly with my fellow Reform UK candidates at Northampton’s St George’s Day celebrations — right in the heart of our great town. It wasn’t just a celebration of England’s patron saint; it was a reminder of Northampton’s deep roots in the history of this country.

Northampton has been tied to St George for centuries. Back in medieval times, our town was a powerhouse, home to royal courts, historic battles, and fairs held in honour of St George himself. That spirit of pride and strength runs through our streets even today, though you wouldn’t know it judging by how our town has been neglected by the political establishment.

That’s why we were out there, not just celebrating but listening. While the music played and flags waved, we spoke to local residents, families, and market traders, real people with real concerns. They told us what we already knew: Northampton is being left behind. Crime is rising, businesses are struggling, and our services are stretched to breaking point. Decades of mismanagement by Labour, the Conservatives, and the Lib Dems have taken their toll, and people are angry and rightly so.

We didn’t shy away from those conversations. We stood our ground, listened carefully, and shared our vision for a better Northampton, one that puts local people first, not political games.

Supporting market traders

Saturday wasn’t just a feel good event. It was a line in the sand. It showed that Northampton is ready to fight back and so are we.

We left that event more determined than ever. On 1st May, people across Northampton will have the chance to send a message to the political establishment: enough is enough. Reform UK is here to stand up for our town, our traditions, and our future.

We’re proud to be part of Northampton’s fight. And we’re just getting started.