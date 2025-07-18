Political Opinion: Our NHS helped build modern Britain, now we need to make it fit for the future

Our health service in Northampton and the UK needs more than just funding - it needs modernising

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, we celebrated the 77th birthday of the Labour Party’s greatest achievement – our amazing National Health Service.

Since its foundation in 1948, the NHS has provided the bedrock upon which modern Britain has been built: providing healthcare, free at the point of delivery, from cradle to grave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why it is so important we make sure our health service is fit for the future. It’s estimated around 1 million people currently use the NHS every day, many more than it was designed for in 1948. Since I became our MP (and beforehand), I have received emails on an almost daily basis about NHS waiting times, lack of provision, and the constant blight of the 8am scramble.

Lucy Rigby KC MP

The Government has already made significant improvements. We have delivered over 4.2 million extra appointments, recruited over 1,900 GPs into local surgeries and taken 250,000 people off NHS waiting lists. We’ve also pledged record investment into the NHS, over £29 billion.

This investment will be felt right here in Northampton, with £4.1m going towards maintenance and upgrades at Northampton General Hospital and GP surgeries across Northampton sharing a further £2.3 million [is this not for 1 surgery, I thought?]. Northampton General is also one of 28 NHS Trusts to receive a brand new, state-of-the-art LINAC radiotherapy machine which will reduce the number of hospital visits patients require, enabling thousands more treatments per year to be delivered.

But our NHS needs more than just funding - it needs modernising. The recently published 10 Year Health Plan for England outlines our proposals to do just this in three big shifts: moving healthcare into communities, digitising the service, and delivering illness prevention alongside treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healthcare will be brought into communities by the new Neighbourhood Health Service. People shouldn’t need to go to Northampton General for every cut or graze, instead there will be a ‘one-stop-shop’ in every community to provide expert same-day healthcare to those that need it, where they need it. NHS funding will be changed accordingly so more money is going to out-of-hospital care and new contracts will be offered to GPs to support it. This will mean that by the end of the plan, more care is delivered in communities and hospitals will be freed up for those that need it most.

Meeting with Northampton General Hospital CEO, Laura Churchward

The NHS will be moved from analogue to digital. Patients will have the power put back in their hands through a Single Patient Record accessible through the NHS App. This will be the new "front door" to the NHS, allowing patients to book an appointment, manage their medicines, and get instant advice for non-urgent care without the need for the 8am dash. We will also bring in using AI for diagnostics, medicine management, and care planning and clean up the fragmented data-sharing arrangements to enable proactive care, planning, performance, and research.

Finally, there will be a focus on prevention, so that less people need to use the NHS in the first place, starting in areas with the lowest healthy life expectancy to balance health inequalities. Our Tobacco and Vapes Bill is currently working through Parliament, aimed at creating a smoke-free generation. Obesity, responsible for 1.2 million NHS referrals in 2022/23, will be tackled by tightening junk food advertising targeted at children and reform the soft drinks industry levy.

These three reforms will help save our NHS which, as Lord Darzi said in his report last year, is in ‘critical condition’. Nobody I have ever spoken to in Northampton wants our health service to fail or be replaced by an unfair insurance system as Reform have previously suggested. This government is rebuilding our NHS to ensure that it is there for the future of this country just as it has been in the past.