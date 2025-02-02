Political Opinion: Northampton’s Great Dim-Down: Are We Saving Money or Stumbling in the Dark?

While out walking my dog, I noticed how dim our streets had become. Maybe I need my eyes checked, but everything seems darker.

Once upon a time, Northampton’s streets were bathed in a reassuring glow, guiding us safely home from the pub, the late shift, or, in my case, a late-night dog walk. Now? You're not alone if you’ve noticed the eerie, shadowy gloom creeping across our town. Northampton isn’t just getting dimmer—it’s losing its way.

The Cost-Cutting Glow-Down

Northamptonshire has followed the national trend of switching to LED street lighting, promising savings and efficiency. The council expects to save around £1.9 million per year between North and West Northamptonshire. Energy consumption is projected to plummet by 70%, from 29 million kWh per year to 8.7 million kWh per year.

Oh to be bright again.

On paper, these numbers look great. But in reality? Residents are left stumbling through dimly lit streets, dodging potholes, loose paving slabs, and, if you're really unlucky, a stray wheelie bin. If this council gets its way, at least this will only happen every three weeks! The council calls it efficiency; the rest of us call it an accident waiting to happen.

The Darker Side of LEDs

Now, don’t get me wrong, LEDs are a smart innovation. My house is now full of them. They consume less power, last longer, and reduce light pollution. When first installed, they seemed like an improvement. But then, the Great Dimming began.

Why? Because our council, in its wisdom, decided to turn down the brightness to squeeze out even more savings. It’s great for the budget but not for anyone trying to see where they’re going at night. Apparently, the old lights were too bright. Funny, I don’t recall anyone complaining, except maybe a few owls, and yes, that was one of the objections to replacement.

The Great Dimming

The Conservative Record: A Legacy of Failure

Dimming the lights is just another chapter in a long saga of Conservative mismanagement in Northampton. Remember Northamptonshire County Council’s financial collapse? Years of reckless decisions to save money left local services in tatters, splitting the council in two. Were you caught up in the bus lane camera fiasco, where thousands of drivers were wrongly fined, stirring up anger rather than revenue? And let’s not forget the pothole-riddled roads and a previous article; I mean, because who needs smooth streets when you can turn your daily commute into an off-road adventure?

Safety vs. Savings

Balancing energy efficiency with public safety should be simple, but Northampton has tilted too far towards the ‘stumble around in the dark’ approach. Poor street lighting isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a real hazard. Accidents, trips, falls, and darker streets make these problems worse; if anyone has the numbers, I would love to hear them. And let’s be honest, some areas don’t feel as safe when you can barely see past your feet.

But did you notice Christmas? Wow. At least our homes were lit up brighter than ever while our streets remained in gloom. LEDs have transformed Christmas into a dazzling spectacle. Every street was alive with pulsating strings of lights, glowing reindeer, and flashing Santa's. Maybe this was the council’s plan all along. Dim the streetlights and let residents foot the bill for illuminating Northampton streets themselves!

Perhaps Northampton’s council should take inspiration from our festive decorations. If LEDs can turn our homes into winter wonderlands, surely they can keep our streets properly lit, too?

A Fresh Perspective for Northampton

Northampton needs more than brighter streetlights. We need leadership that listens. A council that wouldn’t just tweak brightness levels; it would tackle the deeper issues that have been ignored for too long.

We know we have potholes that resemble sinkholes, public safety being treated as an afterthought, and local services that seem to serve no one. These are the basics that should never be neglected. Now, imagine a Reform UK-led council that doesn’t just sit in meetings shuffling papers but actually walks our streets, sees the problems first-hand, and fixes them. Instead of cutting corners and dimming the lights, they’d shine a light (sorry, I couldn't resist) on real solutions.

Time to Brighten Up?

Other towns have modernised street lighting without leaving residents in the dark, so why can’t we? Maybe it’s time for a review, or at least a public consultation, to decide whether we’d rather save a few pennies or keep our streets safe and well-lit.

Until then, perhaps it’s time to keep a torch handy. But what Northampton really needs is Reform. A new council with fresh eyes, ready to get the basics right. A leadership that listens takes action and prioritises common sense over senseless cuts.

The people of Northampton deserve better. With Reform UK fighting for their concerns, maybe, just maybe, we can start fixing the problems that have plagued our town for too long.

It’s time for brighter streets, better leadership, and a future where Northampton shines again.