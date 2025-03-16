Political Opinion: Northampton South Reform Party kicks off Local Election Campaign with strong start

This weekend, we officially launched our Northampton South Reform Party local election campaign — and what a fantastic start it was! On Saturday morning, we got straight to work with a big leafleting session across Far Cotton, Delapre, and Briar Hill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The energy and determination from our team were incredible, and it felt great to finally get out there and start connecting with local residents face-to-face.

I’m proud to say that we have a strong team of candidates standing in this key ward. Anthony Owens, who stood last year in the general election, is back with a renewed sense of purpose, determined to make a real difference for local people. James Petter, a lifelong local resident, knows the challenges our community faces better than anyone, and he’s passionate about helping to fix them. Steve Reid, a hardworking market trader, brings a grounded, no-nonsense approach — exactly the kind of practical thinking we need in local government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had plenty of volunteers and members join us on Saturday, and together we managed to cover a substantial amount of ground. What really stood out to me was the reception we got from local residents. So many people took the time to talk to us about the issues they’re facing — from waste collection to potholes — and it was clear that there’s a real appetite for change. The support and encouragement we received were incredibly motivating for all of us. It reinforced why we’re doing this and just how important it is to give the people of Northampton a better alternative.

Far Cotton, Delapre and Briar Hill Reform candidate Anthony Owens with volunteers.

We didn’t stop there. On Sunday, we were back at it, this time in Blackthorn and Rectory ward, where Jeff Johnson and Alan Price are standing for Reform. The weather wasn’t on our side — it was drizzling for most of the day — but that didn’t dampen our spirits. Jeff and Alan, both long-standing members of the local community, are determined to tackle the problems that have been neglected for far too long. Despite the rain, we kept going — and finished the day with a well-earned cup of tea and a bacon sandwich. A proper end to a busy day!

What’s really encouraging is how quickly support for Reform is growing in Northampton South. Our membership continues to rise, which shows that people are fed up with the way the Conservative-led West Northants Council has been running things. Years of mismanagement have left our town in decline. Services have been cut, the roads are full of potholes, and fly-tipping is out of control. The council is even considering reducing bin collections to once every three weeks — something most residents find completely unacceptable. On top of all that, the council is facing a £53 million debt — a financial mess that local taxpayers are being left to clean up.

The thing that makes our team different is that we come from all walks of life. We’re not career politicians — we’re working people who’ve had enough of seeing Northampton neglected and mismanaged. We know that this town can be so much more, and that’s why we’ve stepped up to make a difference. Northampton was once a thriving market town — it’s time to restore that sense of pride and prosperity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend’s campaign launch showed that people are ready for a new approach. Reform offers a real alternative to the status quo — and with the continued support of local residents, I’m confident that we can deliver the positive change Northampton desperately needs