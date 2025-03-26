POLITICAL OPINION: Liberal Democrats slam Rachel Reeves for failing to address the extreme pressure on local government services
Today’s spring statement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves indicated that government departments such as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government could face a reduction in anticipated funding compared to what the government set out in last autumn’s Budget.
“Many of our services are already struggling after years of underfunding by the Conservatives in our towns and rural areas,” said Tony Nixon, Liberal Democrat spokesperson and candidate for Rural North East, a new electoral ward for 2025 covering villages north east of Northampton up to the Leicestershire border. “We badly need investment in our underperforming services, whether that’s in road repairs or in social services.”
“With the cost of living soaring and local businesses struggling, now is not the time to make further cuts. Investment in our council and communities would create jobs and economic growth,” said Tom Lawler, Lib Dem spokesperson and candidate for Kingsthorpe in Northampton.
Liberal Democrats support regeneration, innovation and business growth for a thriving West Northamptonshire.
“The economy must work for everyone,” said Tony Nixon. “It’s a question of fairness, so that people are skilled and confident and have access to the best possible jobs.”