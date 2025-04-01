POLITICAL OPINION: Conservative manifesto sets out the next moves forward for West Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of candidates and supporters came together on Saturday as West Northamptonshire Conservatives launched their manifesto for May’s local elections at a farm outside Towcester.

The crowd was addressed by senior local Conservatives and received copies of the manifesto, entitled “The Next Moves Forward”, which sets out commitments across the three key themes of ‘Our Council’, ‘Our Places’, and ‘Our People’.

Among many other things, the manifesto commits a future Conservative administration to delivering improved bus services, protection of green spaces and town revitalisation, as well as protecting taxpayers against London-style Ultra Low Emission Zones which would see motorists charged for undertaking run of the mill journeys by car or van.

As well as mapping out the main policy commitments should the party retain control of West Northamptonshire Council, the manifesto also illustrates how local Conservatives delivered against the promises made in their 2021 manifesto, stating “Our manifesto, published in 2021 and delivered throughout our last term, was both extensive and ambitious – and we kept our promises. Where targets fell short, we implemented strategies to address the underlying issues. What other party, at any level of government, can claim the same?”

By publishing a manifesto which allows voters to fully scrutinise their detailed plans, the Conservative Party in West Northamptonshire appears to have adopted a very different approach to other parties, none of which have published such a document at the time of writing.

Adam Brown, the Leader of West Northamptonshire Conservatives commented “it’s only the Conservatives who have shown the professionalism and level of planning required to put together a detailed manifesto for the public to consider. Voters should ask themselves why the other parties aren’t prepared to do the same and are relying instead on national politics or a minute number of key pledges to try and convince the electorate that they should be trusted to oversee a billion-pound organisation delivering a huge number of complex services.”

The full manifesto can be found at voteconservativewestnorthants.co.uk