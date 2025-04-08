Political Opinion: Changing our town for the better
When it comes to the NHS, I'm pleased to report that waiting lists have fallen for five consecutive months, with 40,000 more appointments created nationwide. More broadly, we've successfully ended the cycle of industrial action that affected our public services.
We’re committed to a clean energy future, and we have established Great British Energy to secure our energy future. By lifting the ban on onshore wind within days of the election, we’re delivering the infrastructure needed to get there.
We’re tackling the cost of living crisis and improving living standards. We've raised the minimum wage, improving incomes for many of our lowest-paid workers. We’ve committed to the Triple Lock, boosted the carers allowance, and extended the Household Support Fund for those who need support the most. We're also addressing the housing crisis with our commitment to build a million affordable homes across the country.
When I've been out speaking to residents in support of our candidates at the local elections on 1st May, people tell me that they want to see their local services working properly. I often hear that people are tired of seeing our town become run down under the Conservative West Northamptonshire Council - which has let potholes and litter become a daily reality.
This year, local government is receiving £69 billion of funding to stabilise councils and invest in services that make a difference to daily life. We've also dedicated £1.6 billion specifically to fix potholes. This practical investment will make a real difference to all of us.
The local elections on 1st May present an opportunity for change in Northampton. Northampton deserves councillors who will prioritise the needs of residents and fight for better services across our communities.
Labour candidates are committed to addressing the issues that matter most to local people - tackling the housing crisis, improving public transport connections, and ensuring our streets are clean and safe. By electing Labour representatives, residents can ensure their voices are heard in council chambers and their concerns addressed through effective action rather than empty promises.
Reform UK claims to represent change, but their policies would take Northampton backwards, not forwards. Labour remains committed to an NHS that's there for you when you need it, without the worry of a bill. This stands in stark contrast to suggestions of moving to an insurance-based system that could see families paying significant sums for basic healthcare.
By electing councillors who share a vision for positive change on Thursday 1st May, you can help deliver the change we need to see in Northampton.