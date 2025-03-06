POLITICAL OPINION: Always a Silver Lining

ReformUK changing Politics for good.

We only have to look around Northampton town and districts to see how neglected they are.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People feel they are not being represented, both nationally and locally, increasingly having to tighten their belts as the cost of living continues to rise, pay rises are not keeping up, and repossession is on the increase.

We continue to pay our Council Tax in good faith, expecting better services, infrastructure, and community well-being. And all we see are more cutbacks, year on year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when it comes to elections, suddenly problems are addressed. Cutbacks are suddenly forgotten. In reality, it shouldn't have got to this situation in the first place. The rate payers have been taken for granted for too long. But it is not all doom and gloom. We do have a chance to change things for the better, and although I will be the first to admit it will not change overnight, a realistic view has to be taken. But better representation and accountability to residents should be the council's priority.

Neglect has gone on for too long. This is why I am standing as a candidate for Reform UK, seeking to represent Collingtree and Hunsbury, given the opportunity to give back to our community.