POLITICAL OPINION: Always a Silver Lining
People feel they are not being represented, both nationally and locally, increasingly having to tighten their belts as the cost of living continues to rise, pay rises are not keeping up, and repossession is on the increase.
We continue to pay our Council Tax in good faith, expecting better services, infrastructure, and community well-being. And all we see are more cutbacks, year on year.
But when it comes to elections, suddenly problems are addressed. Cutbacks are suddenly forgotten. In reality, it shouldn't have got to this situation in the first place. The rate payers have been taken for granted for too long. But it is not all doom and gloom. We do have a chance to change things for the better, and although I will be the first to admit it will not change overnight, a realistic view has to be taken. But better representation and accountability to residents should be the council's priority.
Neglect has gone on for too long. This is why I am standing as a candidate for Reform UK, seeking to represent Collingtree and Hunsbury, given the opportunity to give back to our community.