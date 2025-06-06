Opinion: We have a powerful sporting and cultural heritage in Northampton – so let’s shout about it!

We need to turn pride in our town into making it a cultural and sporting destination

Last Thursday, I was delighted to take part in my first Oak Apple Day celebrations as Northampton North MP. Oak Apple Day celebrates the restoration of the monarchy by King Charles II in 1660, with the oak leaves commemorating Charles’s escape from the Parliamentarians during the Civil War by hiding in an oak tree.

Northampton is one of the last places in the UK to mark Oak Apple Day. This is out of respect to the King who forgave the town for fighting against his father and donated one thousand tons of timber from royal forests to fix All Saints Church after the disastrous Great Fire of Northampton in 1675. This year, Northampton is celebrating 350 years since the fire and the town’s incredible combined effort to rebuild.

Northampton and its surrounding area have an incredibly rich cultural history, extending far beyond our proud status as the home of shoe making. Our castle was once home to Parliament and the Treasury, our market square was once the largest and (according to some) most beautiful in Europe. The Battle of Northampton of 1461 ended the first round of the Wars of the Roses and the Battle of Naseby (just 15 miles away) marked the final blow to royalist forces in the English Civil War in 1645.

Our town has been a trailblazer for politics. Two American founding fathers, George Washington and Benjamin Franklin, can trace their roots back to the area. Northampton elected one of the first women MPs, Margaret Bondfield, who went on to become the first woman in Cabinet; we elected the first openly gay MP in Maureen Colquhoun, and the first atheist MP in Charles Bradlaugh.

In the arts, Northampton was home to John Clare, the Peasant Poet, and Sir Malcolm Arnold, the greatest English composer of the late 20th century. Our shoemaking inspired the musical hit and movie Kinky Boots, while our streets were famously used as the hometown of everyone’s favourite domestic tyrant, Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances.

Our sporting heritage is equally prestigious. The Cobblers have a proud history, a league-one team in the 1960s and famously the team of Walter Tull and Graham Carr - father of Alan. Northampton Saints are renowned and respected across the world, and you only needed to see the crowds for the championship trophy parade last year to appreciate the pride which the town has in the club.

This remarkable history needs to be celebrated and utilized. Arriving at Northampton station, visitors should know we are the home of the Saints and that the idea of America can be traced back here. There should be Saints posters and banners lining the way from the town centre to Franklin’s Gardens. More American tourists should be including Northampton on their trips to the UK. Properly marked with a visitors’ centre and museum, the site of a pivotal battle like Naseby could bring in millions of pounds to the local area.

Our town has a richer history than many British cities, and many of us rightly take pride in it. But we need more than pride, we need to promote our heritage to the rest of the country and benefit from the results.

Tourism is an industry worth £58 billion to the UK. Tapping into this would bring huge benefits to our local economy and create growth for our area.

We need a concerted effort – from local authorities, politicians of all stripes, businesses, residents, investors, and many other organisations besides – to harness our cultural and sporting significance in a way that benefits the town and our future.

This is the key to the renewal so many want to see in our town, a key that will unlock growth, development, and a reinvigoration of a town that has made such remarkable achievements of national importance.