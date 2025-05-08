Opinion: VE Day - Reflecting and giving thanks
Today marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day - a historic milestone that commemorates the Allied victory over Nazi Germany and the triumph of freedom over tyranny.
As we reflect on this significant anniversary, it's our opportunity to recognise the extraordinary sacrifice made by the veterans that have allowed us to enjoy the freedoms we often take for granted today.
Throughout this week, veterans have shared their powerful memories of the war, with many honoured at a special reception at Downing Street where they met with the Prime Minister. The anniversary was further commemorated with a spectacular flypast, including by the Red Arrows, in tribute to their service.
Here in Northampton, we honour those from our community who gave their lives and those who served, with our beautiful town centre memorial standing as a permanent testament to their sacrifice.
Today, VE Day, I spoke in Parliament and acknowledged the sacrifice of our veterans and this historic anniversary.
The commitment of military service is something that I understand deeply. I grew up in a forces family, living on and around military bases in armed forces communities, seeing first-hand the commitment not just of our troops but of their families too.
I’m proud that this Government is recognising the sacrifice of our veterans and their families, and supporting those who have served. Our brilliant Veterans Minister, Al Carns, is a former officer in the Royal Marines, and he has been working tirelessly since the general election to go further in the support that we provide to veterans.
This week, we announced £50 million of funding for VALOUR. VALOUR will provide veterans with much needed care and support that will help veterans to access local and national services, including housing, employment, health and welfare.
This follows our prior announcements that we’re awarding millions in housing grants for veterans, allowing veterans ID to be used for elections, and progressing Operation Fortitude, which works with individual veterans to prevent homelessness.
In these uncertain times, when our national security is paramount to ensuring our ongoing safety and prosperity, it is vital that we recognise and honour the contribution of our World War II veterans. Through our continuing support for all those who have served, we can honour their legacy and the values for which they fought.