OPINION: Turning Point: Why Africa must rethink its trade dependencies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The African diaspora in the UK has long kept a close eye on trade developments that affect our homelands. With Donald Trump’s return to the global stage and his administration’s aggressive tariff policies, the economic tides are shifting once again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent wave of U.S. tariffs - affecting 51 African countries, has sent shockwaves through the continent. While some nations have managed to sidestep the worst of it, others are feeling the full brunt of a policy shift that could redefine Africa’s trade future.

Lesotho, a small landlocked country whose economy is heavily dependent on textile exports to the U.S., is among the hardest hit. With a sudden 50% tariff slapped on its garments, the country’s largest source of private employment - its clothing industry is at risk. This could affect over 30,000 jobs and plunge thousands of families into economic uncertainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madagascar, famed for its high-quality vanilla, has also been blindsided. Facing tariffs of up to 47% on vanilla exports, the country risks losing its competitive edge in a global market where it already holds a 60% share. The damage could reverberate across rural communities reliant on this single export crop.

African Diaspora

South Africa, one of the continent’s economic powerhouses, was not spared either. A 30% tariff on citrus exports could cripple an industry that employs 35,000 people. The sector is vital for the rural economy, and any disruption threatens not just jobs but entire local ecosystems.

Interestingly, some countries have found themselves in a more fortunate position. Kenya, for example, was not among the most severely impacted. Its diversified trade partnerships and growing ties with the European Union and China have allowed it to maintain a relatively stable export environment. While not immune to U.S. tariffs, Kenya’s economic insulation is noteworthy.

Similarly, Nigeria, which is more reliant on oil than on U.S. manufacturing exports, has remained largely unaffected in the immediate term. However, the country is still vulnerable to global market fluctuations that may follow a wider trade disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivory Coast took a bold stand by threatening to raise cocoa prices in retaliation. As the world’s top cocoa producer, the country wields leverage that few others can. This assertiveness may help offset some losses, especially if it leads to better terms in future trade talks.

For Africans living in the UK, these developments are more than abstract economic shifts - they affect families, remittances, and long-term development prospects. The disparities in how countries are affected highlight the importance of diversifying trade partners, investing in local industries, and building regional alliances that reduce dependency on any single global power.

The Trump tariffs are a stress test for African economies. The nations that adapt by innovating, negotiating smartly, and investing in self-reliance will weather the storm. Those that remain dependent on outdated trade frameworks risk being left behind. For the diaspora, this is a call to advocate, invest, and remain deeply engaged in shaping Africa’s economic resilience.