OPINION: The withdrawal of South Africa, Tanzania, and Malawi from Eastern Congo: A turning point for regional stability?

The recent decision by South Africa, Tanzania, and Malawi to withdraw their troops from the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has raised critical questions about the future of stability in the region.

These countries, part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) peacekeeping mission, have played a crucial role in countering the violence caused by armed groups and foreign interventions. Their departure, however, threatens to leave a security vacuum, potentially worsening the already fragile situation in the DRC.

For Africans in the diaspora, this development is more than just another security issue on the continent. It reflects the ongoing struggles that force many to leave their homelands, seeking stability and opportunity elsewhere. The crisis in Eastern Congo serves as a reminder that conflicts in Africa are not isolated incidents but part of a larger pattern of instability that affects people worldwide. Whether through direct family ties, economic interests, or a broader sense of Pan-African solidarity, the situation in the DRC has deep implications for the global African community.

The withdrawal of these troops could embolden armed groups like the M23 rebels and other militias that have been fighting for control over resource-rich territories. The DRC’s government, already stretched thin, may struggle to contain the violence alone. Additionally, neighbouring countries like Rwanda and Uganda, both of which have been accused of supporting armed groups in the region, could see this as an opportunity to expand their influence. This could escalate tensions and lead to a broader regional conflict.

African Diaspora

At the same time, this situation raises important questions about Africa’s ability to handle its own security crises. The SADC mission was supposed to be an example of African nations working together to resolve conflicts without relying on Western interventions. If such regional coalitions cannot sustain long-term peacekeeping efforts, it risks reinforcing the idea that Africa remains dependent on external actors like the United Nations or the European Union. The withdrawal could weaken confidence in African-led security solutions, making it harder to build future coalitions to address conflicts across the continent.

However, this does not have to be the end of regional involvement in the DRC. Instead, it should serve as a wake-up call for African nations to rethink their approach to security and peacebuilding. The African Union, along with regional organisations like SADC and the East African Community, must step up their diplomatic efforts and strengthen governance structures to prevent further deterioration. Military solutions alone will not bring lasting peace to the DRC - there needs to be a stronger emphasis on political stability, economic development, and reconciliation among communities affected by decades of war.

For Africans in the diaspora, this is a moment to advocate for stronger global engagement on Africa’s terms. The focus should not be on foreign military interventions but on empowering African nations to take the lead in solving their own problems. Diaspora communities can use their voices to push for policies that prioritise long-term peacebuilding and economic support for regions affected by conflict. The DRC’s stability is not just an issue for Congolese citizens - it is an African issue with global consequences.

As South Africa, Tanzania, and Malawi pull out of Eastern Congo, the continent faces a crucial decision. Will African nations find new ways to uphold security and sovereignty, or will external forces once again dictate the future of one of Africa’s most resource-rich but conflict-ridden regions? The answer to this question will shape the future of Africa’s role on the global stage and determine whether the continent can chart its own path toward lasting peace.