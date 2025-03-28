OPINION: The untapped potential of African football: Why our teams struggle despite their talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are in full swing, and once again, African teams are showcasing their immense talent, passion, and resilience. From Mohamed Amoura’s stunning hat-trick for Algeria to Ghana’s dominant display against Madagascar, the continent continues to produce world-class players. Yet, despite this undeniable talent, African nations often fall short on the global stage. Why do African teams, brimming with skill and potential, struggle to break through in international football?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The answer lies not in the quality of players but in the systemic issues that plague African football.

One of the biggest hurdles for African football is inadequate infrastructure. Unlike Europe and South America, where academies, stadiums, and training facilities are well-developed, many African countries lack the resources to nurture their young talent. The best players often leave early, seeking opportunities abroad, which weakens domestic leagues and hampers national team cohesion. Without proper investment in grassroots football, Africa will continue to produce talented individuals but struggle to build cohesive, world-beating teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another glaring issue is poor governance and mismanagement. Football federations across the continent are frequently plagued by corruption scandals, disputes over funding, and internal power struggles. Take South Africa’s potential forfeiture of points in the World Cup qualifiers due to fielding an ineligible player - such administrative blunders are unacceptable at this level. While European and South American teams have stable football administrations, African teams often struggle with leadership crises that directly impact performance.

African Diaspora

Talent alone doesn’t win tournaments - tactics, strategy, and coaching play a crucial role. Many African teams still rely on foreign coaches who are unfamiliar with local football culture and players. Meanwhile, homegrown coaches are often overlooked due to a lack of investment in managerial development. Successful nations like Morocco and Senegal have begun prioritising local coaches who understand their players, but this remains the exception rather than the rule.

There is also the issue of systemic bias against African teams at the global level. FIFA’s allocation of only five spots for African teams (in previous tournaments) compared to Europe’s 13 has long been criticised as unfair. Officiating decisions have also historically gone against African teams in crucial moments - think of Ghana’s infamous handball incident against Uruguay in 2010. The playing field is not always level, and African teams often have to work twice as hard to be taken seriously.

For those of us in the African diaspora, these struggles resonate deeply. We celebrate our teams’ victories, but we also see the wasted potential. The talent is there. The next step is ensuring that African teams have the infrastructure, leadership, and fair opportunities to succeed. Change is possible. Nations like Morocco, which reached the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, have shown that with the right investment and planning, African teams can challenge the world's best. If other nations follow suit, the dream of an African World Cup champion might not be so far away. But until these systemic issues are addressed, African teams will continue to struggle despite their undeniable talent.