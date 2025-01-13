Opinion: The state of Northamptonshire: County full of potential, political rollercoaster, and my journey within it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire is the heart of England, and while we’re famous for our shoemaking heritage, motorsport legends, and rolling countryside, there’s no denying we face our fair share of challenges.

But it breaks my heart to say that our county, once full of promise, has been let down time and time again.

I moved to Northamptonshire in 1995, full of hope for what life here could offer. I’m married with two boys, and I’ve watched them grow up here, in a place that should be the perfect balance of town and countryside. But over the years, I’ve seen things change for the worse. Our roads are crumbling, our public services are stretched beyond their limits, and decisions made by those in power have often left our community feeling forgotten.

When I first got involved in politics, I was a proud Conservative. I believed in their values and their promises to do right by us. But after years of seeing our government and the local council fail, not just the community but also me and my family, I realised enough was enough. There was no pride left in supporting a party that had lost its way, no satisfaction in watching the same mistakes being made over and over again.

Lost Forest and Potholes

Let’s start with the roads, shall we? Anyone who’s driven around Northamptonshire knows you need nerves of steel and a good chiropractor on speed dial. We’ve got potholes so deep that I half expect to find archaeologists down there looking for Roman relics. Fixing these roads should be a top priority, not just patching them up for the short term but investing in long-term resurfacing plans, working with local contractors, and ensuring proper maintenance schedules. We need to stop wasting money on endless temporary repairs and start building infrastructure that lasts.

Then there’s the housing. Sure, it’s great to build new homes, but what good are they if there aren’t enough schools, GP surgeries, and bus routes to support them? You can’t just throw up houses like they’re Lego bricks and hope everything falls into place. If we’re building new communities, let’s plan them properly. That means demanding that developers commit to building the infrastructure alongside the homes—schools, health centres, transport links—and holding them accountable when they don’t deliver.

What’s even more disheartening is witnessing the destruction of our precious woodlands to make way for these developments. Have you seen the heartbreaking felling of approximately 1,800 mature trees in Harlestone Firs to accommodate new roads and housing estates? While developers promise to plant new trees, I’m sorry. Replacing a mature oak with a sapling is like swapping a country pub for a trendy wine bar. It’s just not the same.

Our established trees are vital; they support local wildlife, improve air quality, and offer natural beauty that new plantings can’t immediately replace. This is where smarter planning comes in. Let’s insist on protecting mature trees wherever possible and integrating green spaces into all new developments. Where trees must be lost, the replanting strategy should include a mix of saplings and semi-mature trees to ensure quicker ecological recovery.

In 2022, I joined Reform UK because I couldn’t stand idly by any longer. I refuse to let this steady decline continue. I won't let Labour councillors gain more ground when their national policies continue to bring this country to its knees and offer nothing but more of the same or worse locally. Reform UK is about sensible, common-sense solutions. We’d push local councils to adopt transparency in budgeting, cutting wasteful spending, and ensuring taxpayers’ money is directed towards the services that matter most.

This isn’t about party politics but standing up for Northamptonshire. It’s about fighting for the roads we drive on every day, the schools our children attend, the GP surgeries we so desperately need, the businesses that bring life to our high streets, and the sense of community that once made this county a place to be proud of.

On 1st May, I’ll stand as a Reform UK candidate in the hope that we can bring about real change. But it shouldn’t have come to this. We deserve better. Northamptonshire deserves better.

Because this county isn’t just a place on a map. It’s my home, my family’s home, your home, and the home of so many hardworking, decent people who’ve been let down for far too long. And that’s what makes it all so heartbreaking. We’re not asking for the world. We just want to feel proud of our “The Rose of the Shires” again.