OPINION: The cost of caring: The abuse faced by local election candidates

Politics has always been a passionate business. People care deeply about their communities, their country, and their future. But here in Northamptonshire and across the country, something troubling is happening—something that goes beyond healthy debate and disagreement.

As the local election campaign heats up, candidates across Northamptonshire are facing abuse, both online and on the doorstep. And not because they’ve done something wrong—but simply because they’ve put themselves forward to help.

Nick Smith, a first-time Labour candidate hoping to represent Far Cotton, Delapre, and Briar Hill on West Northants Council, has seen it firsthand. “I expected debate, I expected tough conversations. But I didn’t expect to be sworn at, threatened, or have doors slammed in my face just for asking people what their local concerns are,” he says.

And the abuse isn’t just in person. Online, candidates have been labelled "pedo (sic) protectors," told "we wouldn’t pee on you if you were on fire," and even threatened with violence if they dare knock on certain doors. But how are they supposed to know which ones?

Nick is saddened, but not surprised by the abuse.

It makes every knock a gamble. And yet, week after week, these candidates are still out there—listening, taking notes, and acting on behalf of residents, no matter how difficult the job becomes.

His experience is not unique. Across the county and country, candidates from all parties are reporting the same hostility. And much of it comes from a simple misunderstanding: local councillors don’t make national policy. They don’t set tax thresholds, they don’t means-test benefits, and they certainly don’t dictate government spending decisions.

What they can do is tackle the problems right on our doorstep—literally. Fixing potholes, fighting fly-tipping, improving local policing, holding the council to account. These are the things local elections are about.

And yet, the anger that many people feel about Westminster is too often misdirected at those simply trying to improve their communities.

Out on the streets come rain or shine.

“People tell me they feel ignored. That they’ve had enough of politics. And I get it,” Nick says. “But if the good people—those who genuinely care—are pushed out by this abuse, who will be left to fight for better roads, better services, and a fairer deal for our town?”

It’s a valid question. If politics feels broken, the solution isn’t to attack the people trying to fix it. It’s to engage with them, challenge them where necessary, and—above all—vote for the ones who will stand up for your interests.

Because in this election, there is a clear choice: more of the same from a tired and failing council, or a fresh start with candidates who live here, work here, and want the best for Northampton.

Nobody is saying you have to vote Labour. Nobody is saying you have to open your door and chat. But if a candidate knocks, remember—they’re not a faceless politician. They’re a neighbour.

And they’re here because they care.

On Thursday, May 1st, 2025, you have the power to decide who represents you. Let’s keep the debate passionate—but let’s also keep it respectful.

Because if we want a better Northamptonshire, it starts with how we treat each other.