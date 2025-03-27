OPINION: Ten years on from when Northampton held its breath and watched its infamous bus station blown up in seconds

I was working as Digital Editor at the Chron at the time that 'Blowdown Day' was announced by the now defunct Northampton Borough Council.

Dubbed the 'Mouth of Hell' by designer and presenter Kevin McCloud, the 29-year-old bus station was costing taxpayers £500,000 to maintain and it would cost £30 million to bring it up to standard.

The building - which was 175 metres in length and was designed to accommodate 40,000 passengers and 1,700 buses a day - included a bus station, car park and three-story office block.

The plan - under David Mackintosh's leadership - seemed fairly simple. Northampton's infamous bus station would be demolished in a 'controlled explosion' by a team of experts to make way for regeneration on the brownfield site.

Thereafter came months of planning at Chron HQ - which just happened to be located right next to our beloved bus station having not long moved from the Upper Mounts to our new offices in Victoria Street.

We had the prime viewing spot, I thought. That was until we were told we'd have to evacuate on the day with no access to the office.

Excitement levels were high in the newsroom - this was going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity. We had to get it right.

We set up a webcam weeks in advance in the editor's office pointing out of the window to the bus station - which sat between Lady's Lane and Greyfriars - so we could broadcast the explosion in real time.

The live stream sat running for weeks with a fairly dull outlook but we wanted to be prepared and gather excitement of course.

Visitor numbers were slow and steady to begin with but rocketed as we got closer to 'Blowdown Day'.

We published so many stories in the run up to the big day but one that will stick in my mind was being invited to take one last final look around the almighty building.

Myself and super Chron photographer Kirsty Edmonds were tasked with going into the bus station - which we knew by then already had explosives in it. Albeit presumably not 'hooked up' and ready to blow.

It was extremely dark so torches were at the ready, plus hard hats and boots. It was also very cold and eerie. I remember thinking 'how are we even allowed in here at this stage?'. But experienced demolition company DSM had blown up loads of buildings before and were seemingly very relaxed about how they would activate 2,000 explosive charges to bring down the biggest building in town.

So the day came, which also just happened to be Mother's Day that year.

The webcam was running - fingers crossed it didn't have a meltdown on the day as thousands of people 'tuned' in to watch the final demise of Greyfriars.

We had reporters and photographers at both ends of the building - one team on top of the Northampton College building and another on a balcony of a flat in the Newlife apartments.

Myself, Kirsty, the rest of the press and Northampton Borough Council team were on the ground in the Upper Mounts Car Park in Victoria Street safely behind a cordon but still incredibly near.

Editor - David Summers - was working at the temporary Chron HQ in the then Park Inn in Silver Street where all the media later gathered to upload content to our various different platforms.

David wisely advised me not to swear as I was doing the official Chron filming for the explosion and I only had one shot to get it right. No pressure!

We waited and the town held its breath as DSM hit the button, triggering the 2,000 explosives which sequentially moved from the east (Wellington Road) to west (Sheep Street).

The noise was like nothing I've ever heard. I can't describe how loud it was as it shook through our bodies just metres away.

There might have been a little swear word that crept into the video that day but it was okay because no one could hear it over the defending sound of Greyfriars collapsing in a matter of seconds into an enormous pile of dust and rubble, changing the Northampton skyline forever at a cost of more than £4m.

If you look closely at our video that's uploaded with this article then you'll see the army of orange diggers lined up ready to move into clear the rubble.

You'll also see two people on top of the Mayorhold Car Park who hadn't anticipated the size of the huge and fast moving dust cloud that would be heading their way.

As a journalist, it was an amazing day. To capture that moment of history as we did in such dramatic fashion was an incredible and unique experience. Any journalist will tell you about the buzz you get from covering stories like that and the demise of Greyfriars was up there as one of the best.

We totted up 350,000 page views on the Chron website that day - one of the busiest days for web traffic we've ever had.

What was left was even uglier than before. Greyfriars, which was last used by passengers in 2014 and designed by Arup Associates, was left broken and in bits. Although blasted within an inch of its life, some parts of the brown building clung on, sticking out surrounded by mountains of concrete.

Workers were on site clearing it for around three months before it sat empty for the first time since 1976.

Eight years on, Greyfriars remained empty and soulless after a scheme to build a cinema and flats fell through in 2017.

It later became a compound for the construction of the £12m Market Square project.

West Northants Council - which replaced Northampton Borough Council four years ago - said at the time that work was underway to develop the site to 'ensure that it meets the needs of local communities and the long term interests of the area'.

And now here we are just over ten years on! What a lot has happened and hit the front pages in that time.

WNC has recently announced that the Greyfriars strip will form a new neighbourhood in the town - labelled as the 'biggest transformation in Northampton since the great fire'.

A WNC spokesperson said: "The visionary Greyfriars project will reimagine the heart of Northampton into a vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhood. The development will deliver over 1,000 new homes alongside commercial, community, cultural, and leisure spaces alongside enhanced public spaces, new parks and green areas, which will create thousands of jobs and generate an estimated £500 million in economic benefits for the local area."

Who knows how many more years it will take to come to fruition but a decade on I'm looking forward to seeing what the next ten years brings for the town.

1 . Contributed 2,000 electrical charges blew up Greyfriars in a matter of seconds. Pic by Kirsty Edmonds Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Alice Dyer and Kirsty Edmonds take one last look around Greyfriars Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed A historical edition of the Chron in March 2015 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed The rubble took months to clear up Photo: Submitted Photo Sales