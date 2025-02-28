OPINION: Tatu City: A new investment frontier for the East African Diaspora

Tatu City is emerging as one of the most ambitious urban developments in Kenya, promising a modern, well-planned environment that could change how cities in Africa are built.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many in the East African diaspora, the idea of investing back home is often met with hesitation due to concerns about infrastructure, governance, and bureaucratic red tape. However, Tatu City presents a compelling opportunity, offering a structured, investor-friendly alternative to the often chaotic urban landscape of cities like Nairobi.

Located on 5,000 acres just outside the capital, Tatu City is designed as a self-sustaining metropolis with residential areas, schools, hospitals, commercial districts, and industrial parks. Unlike many traditional cities struggling with congestion and poor planning, it offers well-laid-out roads, reliable utilities, and a secure environment. As a Special Economic Zone, it also provides tax incentives and simplified business regulations, making it particularly attractive to investors, including those from the diaspora looking for a stable entry point into Kenya’s economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For East Africans living abroad, the city represents a unique opportunity to invest in real estate and business ventures without the common risks of fraud, land disputes, and unreliable infrastructure. The transparent legal framework and corporate governance surrounding Tatu City offer a level of security that is often missing in other property investments. Moreover, with multinational companies setting up in the area, it could become a hub for entrepreneurship, providing a bridge between international markets and local economic growth.

Donald Mulwa

Despite its promise, Tatu City is not without its challenges. Critics argue that it primarily caters to high-income earners, raising questions about affordability and accessibility for ordinary Kenyans. There are also concerns about the broader implications of privately managed urban developments - should cities be run like corporations, and what does this mean for governance and inclusivity? Additionally, while the project has created jobs, there is ongoing debate about whether such developments will truly address Kenya’s housing crisis or simply deepen social and economic divides.

Regardless of these concerns, Tatu City signals a shift in how urbanisation is approached in Africa. If successful, it could serve as a model for similar developments across the continent, offering structured, well-planned alternatives to chaotic urban sprawl. For the diaspora, this presents a rare chance to engage in Africa’s transformation beyond remittances - through direct investment in sustainable, future-focused urban developments. The key question remains: will this experiment in private urbanisation be the future of African cities, and is the diaspora ready to take part in it?