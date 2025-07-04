Opinion: Tanzania’s railway is laying the tracks for a New East Africa
Unlike Kenya’s diesel-powered SGR, Tanzania’s is electric and more environmentally sustainable. It offers faster, cleaner transport and a long-term vision that prioritises regional integration. Uganda’s recent shift toward Tanzania’s network shows a growing recognition that this project could reshape trade routes in the region.
For the African diaspora in the UK, this development is more than a distant headline. Infrastructure like this affects how Africa competes globally. Better logistics mean more jobs, stronger local economies, and greater influence on trade terms. It is a signal that African nations can lead with ambition and technical sophistication.
There are valid concerns around the cost and financing of the railway. But unlike many projects that stall at the planning stage, Tanzania’s trains are already running. That is progress we can acknowledge and support.
This railway is not just about moving goods. It is about moving forward. Tanzania may be showing the region what that can truly look like.