Opinion: Take personal responsibility for your litter and show some pride in your town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ongoing work to redevelop our town centre has, inevitably, led to significant disruption over the past 18 months. This has affected both businesses and shoppers alike and here at the BID we have been working with local authority partners and those in charge of the construction to keep that disruption to a minimum.

With the work in Fish Street and Abington now running alongside the Market Square project, we’re arguably at the ultimate pinch-point in terms of disruption. We know access is tricky and we know travel throughout the town centre is difficult. We are redoubling our efforts to negotiate this period and ensure that, when the work is complete, we have a town centre we can all be proud of, one that is full of bustling streets and ambitious businesses looking to make their mark on our high street.

We are working closely with partners to tackle the issue of litter. The new town centre waste strategy sets out to alleviate many of the problems we face in this regard around business waste but, ultimately, responsibility for litter comes down to the individuals who drop it in the first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton has always been a town with a proud heritage and history and we would urge everyone to show their pride in our town centre by playing their part in keeping it clean and tidy. The bins are there and they are emptied regularly. Use them.

Mark Mullen of Northampton BID has urged residents to show pride in their town centre

We’re looking forward to the return of the Northampton Carnival next weekend. The event is always a celebration of our diverse community and brings huge colourful crowds out onto the streets. Join us as we welcome the parade into town on Saturday, June 8.

Next week also sees the first of our stand-up gigs for this year’s Northampton Comedy Festival. Organised in partnership with The Comedy Crate, we are welcoming dozens of top comics to the town as they perfect their material ahead of the Edinburgh Festival. Keep an eye out on our socials for all the details.