Opinion: Take personal responsibility for your litter and show some pride in your town
With the work in Fish Street and Abington now running alongside the Market Square project, we’re arguably at the ultimate pinch-point in terms of disruption. We know access is tricky and we know travel throughout the town centre is difficult. We are redoubling our efforts to negotiate this period and ensure that, when the work is complete, we have a town centre we can all be proud of, one that is full of bustling streets and ambitious businesses looking to make their mark on our high street.
We are working closely with partners to tackle the issue of litter. The new town centre waste strategy sets out to alleviate many of the problems we face in this regard around business waste but, ultimately, responsibility for litter comes down to the individuals who drop it in the first place.
Northampton has always been a town with a proud heritage and history and we would urge everyone to show their pride in our town centre by playing their part in keeping it clean and tidy. The bins are there and they are emptied regularly. Use them.
We’re looking forward to the return of the Northampton Carnival next weekend. The event is always a celebration of our diverse community and brings huge colourful crowds out onto the streets. Join us as we welcome the parade into town on Saturday, June 8.
Next week also sees the first of our stand-up gigs for this year’s Northampton Comedy Festival. Organised in partnership with The Comedy Crate, we are welcoming dozens of top comics to the town as they perfect their material ahead of the Edinburgh Festival. Keep an eye out on our socials for all the details.
Finally, we are thrilled to be staging the second of our BID Business Networking events next month. Hassan Shah will be our guest speaker at the Cheyne Walk Club on Tuesday, July 9 where he will discuss his journey in business and his advocacy for Northampton in his new role as a deputy lieutenant. Further details are on our website www.northamptonbid.co.uk