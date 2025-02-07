Opinion: ‘Seize the (Discovery) Day’

University of Northampton's Vice Chancellor, Professor Anne-Marie Kilday, blogs about what applicants can expect from our Discovery Days.

For budding undergraduate students about to take the ‘plunge’ into higher education, choosing the right university can leave them feeling a little ‘lost at sea’.

Not only do they have to decide on the right course that will interest and develop them over the next three years, but they need to pick the university that feels right for them. And there are a lot of us out there!

Like thousands of others, I did the same before starting my undergraduate degree, so I know first-hand how vital it is to attend these events.

Anne-Marie Kilday registering 'open event' guests.

What is a UON Discovery Day?

You have probably heard of Open Days and might have been to a few of them – these events are open to all who are shopping around for the right university and where our teams talk about who we are and what we offer. Guests get a chance to look around our green and leafy campus and have an overview of our courses from academics.

Discovery Days – or, as other universities might call them, applicant days or offer holder days – differ from a general Open Days. They are geared more toward people who have applied for a course at UON but haven’t completed the full application process . . . and our next Discovery Day just around the corner on Saturday 22 February.

A packed agenda of discovery

The Discovery Day provides the opportunity for you to get a taste of what it will be like studying for your chosen degree.

The programme for the day is packed full of activities, advice, signposting and talks.

Academics create exercises and lectures for you to ‘have a go’ at what it will be like to study your dream degree with us, whether for Law, Nursing, Sports or one of the many other subjects we provide.

Preparation is the key

We know visitors to our Discovery Days like to be prepared, so to help them get the most out of their time with us – what the agenda is, the sort of question they can pose to the academics – we’re hosting a webinar from 5:30 – 6:15pm on Monday 10 February.

I’ll pinch part of the well-known Latin phrase ‘carpe diem’ now: ‘seize the Discovery Day!’, this is your time to see us, talk with us and get to know us as you get to know yourself and your future career dreams. We look forward to seeing you.

Find out more about UON Discovery Days: https://www.northampton.ac.uk/events/22february25discovery-day/

Sign up to join our Discovery Day webinar: https://www.northampton.ac.uk/events/the-living-room-lectures-what-to-expect-at-a-discovery-day/