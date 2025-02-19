Opinion: Reflections on sacrifice and the rising crisis of homeless veterans

Yesterday, as I walked through Abington Park Museum, I found myself in the room dedicated to the fallen soldiers of Northamptonshire who gave their lives in the First and Second World Wars. The sight of their uniforms, carefully preserved behind glass, transported me back in time. I stood in solemn reflection, thinking about the incredible sacrifices these brave men and women made to secure the freedoms we often take for granted today. Their unwavering commitment to duty reminded me of my own time serving within the Household Cavalry, and now, my son continues that proud tradition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their sacrifices made me question whether, as a country, we are doing enough for those who have served. Recently, I read an article highlighting the rising number of homeless veterans across the UK. This is despite there being numerous support mechanisms in place. In Northamptonshire, we have West Northants Council, which actively supports veterans through housing policies, and charities such as the Hope Centre, which work tirelessly to provide shelter and support. Yet, the numbers of homeless veterans continue to rise. Why is this happening? What more should we, as a society, be doing to ensure that those who risk their lives for our country do not find themselves abandoned when they return to civilian life?

Adding to this growing concern, I was deeply disturbed to learn about the Government’s proposed tax of up to 40% on "death in service" pensions for widows and relatives. The idea that families of fallen soldiers could face such a heavy financial burden is not just unfair—it is demoralising. How must our current service personnel feel, knowing that if they make the ultimate sacrifice, their loved ones may be penalised? Such policies only serve to undermine morale and question the value placed on those who serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a father of a serving soldier, this deeply worries me. What message are we sending to our armed forces? How can we expect the next generation to step forward and take up the mantle of protecting our country if they see those before them left struggling or undervalued? With the current conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, it is clearer than ever that we need our brave young men and women to follow in the footsteps of those who fought before them—to defend our freedoms and uphold the values we cherish.

Standing Guard.

As a veteran, I feel a duty to my fellow service members—both those I served alongside and those who serve today, including my son. Their service must never be forgotten, nor should it be repaid with neglect. It is this sense of duty that drives me to stand in the upcoming local elections in Northampton this May, representing the area of Far Cotton, Delapre, and Briar Hill. This is an area I have worked in, a place with a rich history shaped by battles and sacrifices that contributed to the great nation we are today.

We must always honour and support our armed forces—both in service and in civilian life. Just as we vow never to forget the Holocaust survivors, we must ensure that no veteran is left behind. Their sacrifices demand more than words; they demand action. If we fail to protect those who protected us, then what does that say about us as a nation?