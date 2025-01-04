Opinion: Protests Overshadow Reform UK East Midlands Conference in Leicester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leicester played host to the Reform UK East Midlands Conference this past weekend, with party members gathering in high spirits to discuss the future of political reform.

As the Chairman for Northampton South, I volunteered to assist by checking in members upon arrival. The event began with a buoyant atmosphere of optimism, as members from across the region came together to engage in meaningful dialogue about the party’s vision for the country.

However, the mood quickly shifted with the arrival of approximately 100 protesters, whose chants and aggressive behaviour cast a shadow over the proceedings. The protesters targeted members as they arrived, hurling verbal abuse and vile threats. Tragically, the harassment escalated, with reports of spitting and objects being thrown at attendees. One member suffered a head injury from a heavy object and required medical attention, while others were visibly shaken by the intensity of the hostility.

The protest highlighted a disturbing intolerance for differing political views, a stark contrast to the principles of a tolerant society. As Winston Churchill once said, “If the human race wishes to have a prolonged and indefinite period of material prosperity, they have only got to behave in a peaceful and helpful way toward one another.” This sentiment underscores the importance of mutual respect, even when opinions differ.

Richard Tice

Despite the disruption, the conference went ahead successfully, bolstered by the resilience and determination of the members present. Discussions centred on pressing political issues and Reform UK’s vision for the future, leaving attendees with a renewed sense of optimism and purpose. Far from deterring members, the protests only strengthened their resolve to work towards political change.

The intolerance and hatred displayed outside the conference serve as a stark reminder of the challenges facing our society. Reform UK members are more determined than ever to foster a culture of respect, where differing viewpoints are met with dialogue rather than hostility.

As the local elections in Northamptonshire approach, Reform UK candidates are poised to bring meaningful change to local councils. Their focus remains on the betterment of society through policies rooted in fairness, respect, and practical solutions to the issues that matter most to residents.

The events in Leicester highlight the urgent need for a more tolerant and respectful political landscape. Reform UK remains committed to ensuring that all voices can be heard without fear of intimidation, working towards a brighter and more inclusive future for everyone.