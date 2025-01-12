Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a stark reality check for Northamptonshire, neighbouring councils have rejected proposals to form a South Midlands strategic authority alongside North and West Northamptonshire.

Luton Borough Council and Milton Keynes Council recently announced their refusal of the idea, citing the county’s well-documented financial troubles and deep concerns over autonomy, partnerships, and governance.

This latest setback is yet another consequence of Northamptonshire County Council's financial collapse in 2018, which occurred under a Conservative-led administration. At that time, reckless overspending and poor fiscal management led the council to bankruptcy, resulting in its dissolution and the creation of two unitary councils: North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire.

The financial fallout continues to cast a shadow over the county’s reputation. Neighbouring councils, like Luton and Milton Keynes, are understandably wary of associating with a region still perceived as unstable. The leader of North Northamptonshire Council recently expressed disappointment that discussions for a new devolution deal excluded Northamptonshire. However, the reality is clear: councils are hesitant to collaborate because they fear inheriting our financial difficulties.

It's our ball, not yours.

A Legacy of Neglect

The Conservative-led council's financial mismanagement has tarnished relationships with neighbouring authorities and adversely affected the lives of the people in Northamptonshire. Essential services, from libraries to social care, were cut to save costs during the crisis. While other councils are moving forward with bold new visions, Northamptonshire remains stuck, trying to rebuild trust after its past failures.

What are other Councils saying?

Neighbouring councils have been vocal about their reasons for declining to join forces with Northamptonshire:

Trust in Partnerships: Luton and Milton Keynes have established collaborations with Bedford and Central Bedfordshire. They argue that these partnerships are better positioned to achieve shared goals like improving health services, creating jobs, and addressing housing needs. Northamptonshire does not figure into their plans.

Autonomy at Risk: Some councils fear that joining a larger strategic body might lead to a loss of control over key local decisions. Central Bedfordshire, for example, is concerned it could become a "housing estate of Milton Keynes" under a combined authority. These councils do not see any benefit in partnering with Northamptonshire.

Financial Stability: The collapse of Northamptonshire County Council is not just a historical event; it serves as a cautionary tale. Other councils are hesitant to tie their financial futures to a region still recovering from its fiscal failures.

Where do we go from here?

The message from our neighbours is clear: Northamptonshire must prove itself before expecting collaboration. Rebuilding trust will require more than just promises; it demands real, tangible improvements in governance, financial accountability, and service delivery.

The people of Northamptonshire deserve better. Past leadership failures should not define our future, but the road to recovery will be long. Through transparent leadership and community-driven solutions, we hope to rebuild relationships with our neighbours and regain our status as a respected partner in the region.

Looking ahead: A path through Reform

In light of the challenges faced, the community of Northamptonshire and neighbouring councils should explore building a partnership with the newly formed Reform UK in Northamptonshire. This collaboration would be grounded in core values, offering a fresh approach to governance, transparency, and regional cooperation. By focusing on these principles, Northamptonshire may pave the way toward trust, stability, and a brighter future.

For now, it seems no one wants to play with us, and we only have ourselves to blame.