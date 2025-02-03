OPINION: Government’s AI plan will help deliver on the promise of national renewal

The Government's new AI Opportunities Action Plan, launched this month marks a watershed moment for the potential use of technology to transform Britain. This ambitious plan will benefit all aspects of Northampton – residents, public services, and our local businesses.

AI has already begun to have a hugely positive impact on the NHS. One such example is in relation to diagnostics - which have begun to test AI that will more accurately diagnose eye disease - with potential to predict the onset of health conditions. This technology isn't just about speed and efficiency; it's about saving lives and ensuring everyone gets the care they need, when they need it.

I know that people in our town are crying out for improvements in local health services - more appointments, easier access to GPs, and reduced waiting times. Our AI plan directly addresses these concerns. By implementing AI systems to manage appointments and scheduling, we can significantly reduce the administrative burden on our healthcare workers, allowing them to spend more time with patients.

And it’s not just healthcare. Our schools will benefit from AI tools that help teachers create personalised learning plans, reducing their workload and giving them more time to focus on what matters most - teaching our children. Small businesses on our high street will have access to AI technologies that were previously only available to large corporations, helping them compete in an increasingly digital economy.

The economic impact for Northampton could be transformative. The UK's AI sector is already valued at £72.3 billion and employs over 64,000 people. Labour’s plans will support continued development by increasing compute power. AI Growth Zones throughout the country will be hotbeds of innovation, creating high-skilled jobs and attracting investment.

Security and safety are at the forefront of our agenda for action in AI. We're taking a distinctively British approach, ensuring that as we embrace these new technologies, we do so responsibly and in line with our values.

The International Monetary Fund estimates that AI could boost productivity by up to 1.5% annually - more than doubling our growth rate since 2010. For Northampton, this means more jobs, better public services, and increasing all of our prosperity.

I'm committed to ensuring Northampton doesn't just witness this technological revolution but actively participates in it. Whether you're a student looking to enter the tech sector, a business owner seeking to modernise your operations, or a resident who wants better public services: this plan will deliver for you.

The message is clear: AI isn't just about Silicon Valley or London - it's about transforming communities like ours. With this plan, we're ensuring that the benefits of AI reach every corner of our country, including right here in Northampton.

We're at the beginning of an exciting journey. The AI revolution is happening now, and with Labour's plan, we're making sure Northampton and its people are at the forefront of this change, not left behind. This is how we deliver our Plan for Change - by embracing new technologies to improve lives, create opportunities, and build a better future for everyone in our community.

Lucy Rigby MP

Member for Northampton North