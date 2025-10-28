Opinion: Fair funding for West Northamptonshire - time to level the playing field

Cllr Mark Arnull

Column from Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council

Our residents deserve better. How can one half of the county receive tens of millions in regeneration support, while the other struggles with outdated infrastructure and rising demand?

As local government leaders, we are entrusted with the responsibility of delivering vital services to our communities, services that touch every aspect of daily life, from education and social care to housing and infrastructure. Yet, despite our shared commitment across Northamptonshire, the financial landscape we operate within is anything but equal.

West and North Northamptonshire’s unitary councils were born from the ashes of a failed county council, with the promise of stronger, more accountable local governance. But nearly five years on, the disparities in funding between our two unitary authorities, and indeed between Northamptonshire and other regions, remain stark and troubling.

In February, West Northamptonshire Council set a balanced revenue budget of £959.6 million for 2025–26, £431.8 million of which is allocated to general services with the remainder funding schools. This budget was achieved despite starting with a projected £53 million shortfall, driven largely by rising demand in adults’ and children’s social care. Last year, the council voted to raise council tax by the maximum 4.99 per cent allowed by government, just to maintain essential services. In the upcoming budget, the same situation has arisen - rising costs, increased demand, and limited opportunities to make savings without cutting essential services. This makes a rise in council tax next year ever more likely.

Meanwhile, North Northamptonshire Council set a net revenue budget this year of £827.9 million, with £400.7 million allocated to general services. They too raised council tax by 4.9 per cent, facing similar pressures.

But the issue isn’t just about how much each council spends, it’s about how central government funding is allocated in the first place.

The current funding formula used by central government fails to reflect the true levels of need in West Northamptonshire. Our area includes pockets of deep deprivation, yet these are offset in the formula by more affluent southern wards, leaving us classified as “average need.” This misclassification means we miss out on vital recovery grants and support that could transform lives in our most vulnerable communities.

In education, the picture is equally concerning. West Northamptonshire is in the bottom quartile nationally for high needs block funding per pupil, despite a 70 per cent increase in children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) since 2021. A child in Buckinghamshire receives 60 per cent more funding than a child in West Northants with the same needs. That’s not just unfair, it’s indefensible.

While three towns in North Northamptonshire - Corby (Kingswood, Exeter and Hazel Leys Estates), Wellingborough (Queensway Estate), and Kettering (Avondale Grange Ward) — have each been awarded £20 million each under the Government’s 'Pride in Place' programme to regenerate high streets and public spaces, areas of West Northamptonshire have received nothing from this round of funding.

Despite previously submitting ambitious bids for transformative projects in Weston Favell, Delapré Abbey, Moulton College, and Northampton General Hospital, all were rejected under the Levelling Up Fund. This glaring imbalance raises serious questions about the fairness and transparency of the funding process. How can one half of the county be deemed worthy of tens of millions in regeneration support, while the other is left to struggle with outdated infrastructure and rising demand?

Both councils have expressed disappointment with the government’s 2024/25 funding settlement, which included a nominal 6.5 per cent increase, most of which is expected to come from council tax hikes, not direct government support. This leaves councils with little choice but to cut services or potentially dip into reserves; a short-term fix that risks long-term damage.

Looking ahead to the Government’s Fair Funding Review 2.0, there is growing concern that West Northamptonshire may once again be left behind. Despite a £50 million projected budget gap and a 70 per cent rise in demand for statutory services, West Northamptonshire may not receive the uplift it urgently needs. If the new formula fails to account for hidden need and service demand, it risks entrenching inequality rather than resolving it.

West Northamptonshire deserves better. Our residents deserve better. Whether in Kingsley or Kislingbury, Daventry or Denton, every child, every family, and every business should have access to the services and support they need to thrive. It’s time for a funding system that reflects the real situation and not just the averages.