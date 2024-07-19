Northampton South MP: 'King's Speech signals positive times ahead for Northampton'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mike Reader, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Northampton South, sets out what the announcements made in the King's Speech will mean for the people in Northampton.

This week, the King's Speech was delivered in Parliament. It set the Government's plans to deliver change and renewal across the UK. These proposals will bring real, meaningful change to people’s lives here in Northampton and across the country.

The most gracious speech, delivered by His Majesty King Charles III, outlined several key measures to improve our NHS. It committed to reducing waiting times and focusing on prevention, ensuring care in our health service continues to be free at the point of use. For Northampton, this means improved access, shorter waiting times and an end to the 8am scramble. Exactly what I campaigned for in the election and what you voted for when you elected me.

Mental health was given particular attention, with plans announced to reform and update the Mental Health Act and offer more support to young people. Mental health will now be given the same focus as physical health, improving services for those in Northampton struggling with their mental health and supporting young people through the new challenges that growing up today presents. By placing mental health professionals in A&E departments and schools, we are ensuring that people have access to the support they need, when they need it, and where they need it.

The King’s speech also introduced plans for a Budget Responsibility Bill, ensuring all significant tax and spending changes are subject to independent assessment. This will mean we won’t see a disastrous “Liz Truss mini-budget” ever again. You’ll be protected from the massive mortgage, food shop and utility bill increases we saw thanks to the actions of a government playing fast and loose with public finances. Fiscal responsibility from Labour will provide economic stability, a change that will benefit Northampton's residents and businesses for years to come.

The speech also announced the creation of an Industrial Strategy Council, emphasising the need to raise living standards across the UK. For Northampton, this will mean increased investment and job opportunities, particularly in green technology and manufacturing. The transition to green is inevitable and necessary. I will make sure that Northampton is not left behind in that transition and benefits from the jobs and opportunities it presents.

Workers' rights were a key focus, with new legislation announced to enhance employment rights and ban exploitative practices. The 'New Deal for Working People' will benefit many of you, improving job security and working conditions, whether you’re a new starter, working parent or a long-term employee worried about redundancy or retirement.

Environmental protection also featured prominently, with plans announced to set up Great British Energy, a publicly owned clean energy company. The speech also addressed water quality issues, promising legislation to strengthen the powers of water regulators. We will finally see the “ecologically dead” River Nene being revived and an end to the sewage dumping which has destroyed our public waterways, something the Conservatives promised and failed to deliver throughout their 14 years in Government.

These proposals represent a comprehensive plan for positive and realistic change in Northampton. As your MP, I am committed to ensuring that Northampton South, our families and communities, feel the full benefits of these initiatives.