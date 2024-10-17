Northampton North MP: Why Northampton’s trailblazer must stay in the heart of town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Margaret Bondfield's statue currently stands proudly in the Guildhall's courtyard, alongside other notable Northampton figures such as Walter Tull and John Clare, whose legacies are woven into the rich fabric of the town's history.

Though her contributions to public life are significant, too few are aware of them - or her.

Bondfield’s life was marked by many ‘firsts’: the first female general secretary to be elected to the Trade Union Congress; one of the first Labour women to be elected to Parliament, via Northampton; the first woman to hold a ministerial position in Government; and the first woman to be a member of the Privy Council.

Throughout her life, Bondfield consistently championed a better quality of life for all, both at home and in the workplace. As a young shop assistant, she wrote under the pseudonym ‘Grace Dare’ to raise awareness of the poor working conditions she and others faced. This spurred Bondfield to become highly active within the Trade Union movement.

Bondfield (centre) outside 78 Derngate: during the 1922 campaign with George Bernard Shaw and W.J. Bassett-Lowke

Bondfield later helped establish the National Federation of Women Workers (NFWW), which was instrumental in passing the 1909 Trade Boards Act, setting minimum wages in the most exploitative industries predominantly employing women. The NFWW eventually merged with the National Union of General Workers, now known as the GMB Union, which continues to advocate for workers' rights.

While serving as Minister for Labour, Bondfield was particularly concerned about the widespread unemployment caused by the Wall Street Crash of 1929. In one of her earliest memorandums, she highlighted the critical need for the Unemployment Insurance Scheme.

Even after her time in Parliament, Bondfield remained a strong advocate for alleviating poverty and improving living standards. During the Second World War, as Chairperson of the ‘Women's Group on Public Welfare’, she oversaw an investigation that culminated in the report Our Towns: A Close-up. The report exposed the severe poverty in inner-city areas and recommended reforms such as nursery education, a minimum wage, child allowances, and a national health service.

Bondfield truly defied the odds - many odds - to achieve remarkable success, and her statue serves as a powerful reminder of her achievements.

The bronze statue commissioned by the former Northampton Borough Council is the only one honouring Bondfield in the entire country. In light of WNC’s proposals to move the statues, I believe it’s essential that Bondfield’s statue remains in a central public place, where people can learn of her trailblazing achievements, be inspired, and be further reminded that our town is linked to many incredible people, just like her.

The visibility of diversity, especially the achievements of women, is crucial in building an inclusive society. Bondfield’s statue honours her trailblazing contributions, ensuring that her legacy and the progress she championed remain visible. This continues to inspire future generations to break barriers and strive for equality.

Lucy Rigby MP,

Member for Northampton North