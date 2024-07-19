Northampton North MP: 'King's Speech set out Labour's serious and bold plans for change'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lucy Rigby - Northampton North MP for Labour - writes her opinion on the KIng's speech.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King's Speech set out a serious and bold legislative agenda focused squarely on getting our country back on track.

There is of course always a good deal of focus, including from outside of the UK, on the pageantry of the King’s Speech and on our nation’s centuries-old traditions. And I don’t mind saying that, as a new MP, it was fascinating to watch up close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, yesterday’s events also marked a real break with the past: the first Labour King’s Speech in 14 years and a plan for government characterised by two principal themes: delivering change and service to this country.

Lucy Rigby MP

During the general election campaign and for months and months beforehand, I heard from thousands of people desperate for change. I remember the grandmother who had been waiting, in pain, for over a year for her hip replacement, the Dad distressed that he couldn’t afford private dental treatment for his son, the teacher who told me many of her pupils turn up to school hungry, the man in his 30’s who told me he’s been saving to be able to move out of home for years but just can’t afford it - and many more conversations besides.

Labour campaigned at the general election on a platform of change and yesterday’s King’s Speech was an important moment in the process of delivery. Labour’s first steps to grow our economy, tackle the cost of living crisis and get our public services back to health were each set out.

Without going through all of the intended legislation exhaustively, there are a number of areas which I know will be particularly important for us in Northampton. Take our plans for the NHS, for example, which will deliver another 40,000 appointments every week to get the waiting list under control, as well as tackling the mental health crisis and rescuing NHS dentistry with 700,000 urgent dentistry appointments. For many, these extra appointments could be life-changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our approach to the economy is equally as important. We will introduce a Budget Responsibility Bill to ensure that we never see a repeat of Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget which saw billions wiped off pensions and mortgages spiralling out of control. And we’ve already created a National Wealth Fund to allow for wealth creation right across the country and create thousands of good jobs.

For all of the people I spoke to who were victims of or concerned about crime and anti-social behaviour, I know that Labour’s plans for safer streets will be particularly important. Under the last government, 90 percent of crimes were going unsolved and many people I spoke to were desperate to bring back neighbourhood policing. Labour’s plans will give the police new powers to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour, including retail crime, take strong action to tackle knife crime, prevent our young people getting drawn into crime in the first place and ensure strong measures to tackle violence against women and girls.

I am not under any illusions as to the fact that change, and getting to where we can be as a country, will take time and require hard work. But that process has now begun.