Northampton North MP: A better Northampton and a better Britain

An NHS that’s there for you and your family when you need it, neighbourhood policing that keeps us all safe, a growing economy and more money in your pocket - that’s the better Britain that this Labour Government is determined to build.

That better Britain was the subject of many of the meetings which I had at Labour Party Conference in Liverpool this week, and it was the subject of the Prime Minister’s speech on Tuesday too. The PM’s agenda for change echoed so many of the conversations I’ve had with people across town over the last few years: that desperate need to rebuild the country after years of neglect.

Healthy public services

Wherever you look, our public services have been crumbling - whether it’s cancelled operations, overcrowded prisons or lack of available support for children with SEND. This Labour Government is fully, 100% committed to rebuilding and reforming our public services such that they deliver for the country, including by way of value for money for the taxpayer.

Lucy Rigby - MP

With our commitment to making sure every penny of public spending delivers value, we can expect better healthcare, safer streets, and better outcomes for all.

More good jobs, a growing economy and more money to spend

Over recent years, we’ve grown used to two things: an economy which has failed to grow and deliver for the British people, and a cost of living crisis. We’ve got used to shops closing, foodbanks providing too many with their basic needs and stretched family budgets. It doesn’t have to be like that and that’s why this Labour Government is committed to growing our economy, working with business to create more good, high-wage jobs, and tackling the cost of living crisis so that we all feel better off.

Homes for heroes

One of the standout moments of the PM’s speech was his announcement of the “Homes for Heroes” initiative. Having grown up in a military family, this announcement meant a lot to me. Our veterans have given so much, and it is only right that they are offered the housing security they deserve.

The PM also made clear his commitment to addressing the housing crisis more broadly, the first steps of which are already underway with the reform of renter’s rights and planning rules.

More opportunities for our young people

A lack of opportunities for our young people remains a major issue, not just in Northampton but across the UK. The PM’s pledge to introduce foundation apprenticeships will be a key step in ensuring that young people have a clear path into work. These apprenticeships will be designed to meet the needs of businesses, giving young people real-world skills that employers are asking for.

In Northampton, this initiative could be transformative. I’ve met so many young people that are keen to get on and work hard, and with these opportunities they’ll be able to build futures for themselves without having to leave the area. I want to ensure that our schools, colleges, and businesses are ready to take full advantage of this policy.

Light at the end of the tunnel

As the PM said, achieving some of the change that we need to see won’t be easy - it’s better to be open about that rather than pretend everything can be done with quick fixes. But the path to a better Britain is set, the vision is clear, and the Government’s determination to get us there cannot be in doubt.