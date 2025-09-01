Northampton Bid: Events season heating up as we say goodbye to summer

September traditionally feels like the official changing of the seasons, as we bid farewell to long summer days and usher in the falling leaves of autumn.

This year we’re keeping the summer vibes going strong, with a whole host of events lined up over what promises to be an action-packed few weeks here in Northampton.

The town is currently gripped by Women’s Rugby World Cup fever and the FanZones are going strong, bringing thousands of supporters into the Market Square.

This weekend, we’re going one step further.

There's plenty going on in Northampton town centre this September

On Saturday, we’re transforming the space into an open-air cinema, with a big screen showing shorts from local film-makers throughout the afternoon as part of the launch of the 2026 Northampton Film Festival before Disney classic Moana is shown at 5.15pm.

Throughout the day we will have Polynesian-themed entertainment, including dancers, stilt-walkers and face-painters while there will character meet-and-greets from the stars of Moana.

The following day sees the return of Northampton Music Festival, with the main stage once again being held in Market Square and thousands of music fans expected to be enjoying a day packed with performances from local talent.

The Amazing Northampton Run takes place on Sunday, September 14 and the week after is going to see a very special commemoration of the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton.

A big screen will show a specially commissioned animation by Northampton Film Festival and The Creative Place. The film is the result of a project involving hundreds of local people answering the question, if Northampton burnt down again tomorrow, what would people save, what would people rebuild first and what would make it feel like our Northampton again?

West Northamptonshire Council will also be sharing its vision for the redevelopment of Northampton town centre, echoing the efforts to rebuild the town in the wake of the blaze in 1675.

The events season doesn’t stop there. We’re going to be celebrating everything about our county on Saturday, October 25, marking Northamptonshire Day. The BID will be responsible for the Family Zone and we can’t wait to show off our Pumpkin Patch as we gear up for Halloween!

So, with the kids heading back to school this week – don’t fall into the trap of thinking events season is over in Northampton. It’s only just getting started!