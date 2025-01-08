New year, new you: Ditch the resolutions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

University of Northampton Senior Lecturer in Advanced Nursing Win Hughes talks about the futility of 'resolutions' and how she is getting off to the best start in 2025.

I hate New Year’s resolutions. Obviously, they don’t work as no matter how many times I planned it, I didn’t ever turn into a size 10, 6ft blonde but steadfastly remained 5’7”, a bit dumpy, and, to be honest, being blonde would not match my colouring at all.

So, I haven’t made any for years and vowed to be kinder to myself, until this year when I think I needed to be more specific. My kinder approach this year includes making time for the hobbies that I love, reading historical detective fiction (fairly cosy and the murderer always gets caught), and sewing.

The power of hobbies

As I get older my belief in hobbies and that everyone should have at least one gets stronger because they bring you joy, and if they include learning about something all the better, certainly as we get older because there are so many benefits of this to our mental health. My first quilting class is on 17 January and first sewing retreat of the year starts on 24 January.

Does decluttering and cleaning count?

I do need to have a thorough clean and declutter of my house and have made a small list for January to get me started. It began with ‘that’ drawer in the kitchen and that was completed last weekend, and pretty quickly too. I’ve realised that if I think of cleaning and decluttering the whole house it’s far too much, so small easily-doable steps it is. Plus the satisfaction of having a clean and tidy ‘stuff’ drawer made me feel ridiculously pleased with myself.

As the clock strikes midnight…

It’s easy to make the big resolutions at the clock ticks down to midnight in a haze of prosecco and buffet food, but thinking small and about what would be meaningful to you as a person is so much kinder and better for your mental health.

So, raise a glass of something delicious and decide on what tiny steps you are going to take this year and then go and do one of them. Small really is easier to manage, then reward yourself with some hobby time. I highly recommend it.

Happy New Year!