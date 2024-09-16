New data reveals the most desirable engagement rings in Northampton: Emerald crowned #1

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research discovers the most popular engagement ring styles in Northampton. The research, conducted by jewellery experts Ramsdens Jewellery, examined online search data for a list of key terms relating to engagement rings in Northampton.

This included the stone and cut, such as diamond and princess cut. Those with the highest average monthly search volume between July 2023 and June 2024 have been named the most popular in Northampton.

The most desirable gemstones in Northampton

In first place are emerald engagement rings. Recognisable for their bright, vivid shade of green, emeralds represent growth and new beginnings associated with marriage. They're also one of the rarest gemstones in the world and are often more expensive than diamonds.

New data reveals that Emerald is the number one stone for engagement rings in Northampton.

Sapphire engagement takes the silver medal. Despite coming in a range of colours - including, but not limited to, pink, green, and yellow - sapphires are typically a striking shade of royal blue. The gemstone symbolises the faith and loyalty that creates a long-lasting marriage.

Diamond engagement rings come in third place. Classic and elegant, diamonds have been a popular engagement gemstone since the mid-1900s. Due to their reputation as the toughest natural mineral on earth, diamond engagement rings represent an unbreakable bond between newlyweds.

Opal engagement take fourth place. Opals come in a range of ethereal colours and patterns. Recognisable for rainbow hues that shimmer in the light, they represent luck and happiness that comes with a lasting marriage.

According to the study, moonstone engagement rings are the fifth most sought-after in Northampton. Iridescent and shimmering, the semi-precious gemstones are a non-conventional choice for people looking for a unique engagement ring that stands out from the crowd. The gemstone symbolises the happy couple’s love, healing, and protection.

Table 1: Northampton's most desirable engagement ring gemstones

Rank Gemstone 1 Emerald 2 Sapphire 3 Diamond 4 Opal 5 Moonstone

On the other hand, emerald cut is the most popular engagement ring style. Sleek and timeless, emerald cut engagement rings have step-cut facets that showcase the gemstone’s clarity and depth. Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, and Anne Hathaway are three notable celebrities who have worn emerald cut engagement rings.

Princess cut engagement rings are the second most desirable cut in Northampton. Famously worn by Hilary Duff, princess cut engagement rings are classic, refined, and characterised by their clean-cut, angular edges.

According to the study, pear cut engagement rings are the third most popular in Northampton. Also known as teardrop engagement rings, this style has been adored by celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Taylor, and Cardi B. Graceful and sophisticated, this style has a unique shape that pairs perfectly with a contoured wedding band.

In fourth place are radiant engagement rings. Previously worn by Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez, a radiant cut engagement ring is rectangular, like an emerald cut, but with the brilliance of a round cut, which shimmers and reflects light from multiple angles.

Next, are round brilliant cut engagement rings. Delicate and shimmering, the round brilliant style reflects more light than any other cut. Many celebrities, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Ciara, adore the style.

Table 2: Northampton's most desirable engagement ring styles

Rank Style 1 Emerald Cut 2 Princess Cut 3 Pear Cut 4 Radiant Cut 5 Round Brilliant Cut

A spokesperson for Ramsdens Jewellery has commented on the findings:

"Engagement rings embody the love and commitment of every union. While symbolic, rings are also a valuable addition to anyone's jewellery collection and can be designed to fit the unique style of each wearer, whether they prefer classic diamonds or unique heart-shaped cuts.

"Hopeful fiancés can keep the results of this study in mind when they choose an engagement ring, considering whether they would like to shop with the latest fashion trends in mind or choose a style that strays away from the masses."