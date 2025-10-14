Mike Reader Column: The Diary of an MP – Summer is over

The summer holidays already feel a long way away. Since returning from the summer break, my diary has been packed with visits, meetings with local organisations and work to support people in need in Northampton. But that’s how I like it! I’ve been fortunate to see some of the best of our town in the last month, here are some highlights.

At a local level in Northampton, our town, parish and community councils do a brilliant job of advocating for their residents and making sure their voices are heard. I have regular meetings with all our parish councils to make sure I know what’s needed on the ground. I’m pleased that in the last few weeks we’ve achieved big successes by working together, including protecting the Wootton GP surgery from closure and tackling a planning issue that was preventing a new community centre being built in East Hunsbury.

The new school year has seen pupils rushing back excited to our primary and secondary schools. But, also arriving in Northampton have been over 2,500 students who’ve joined our University this year. I hosted a pop-up surgery at the University’s Welcome Weekend, giving me the opportunity to meet students (and nervous parents) and explain how I can support them. We’ve also identified work experience and volunteering opportunities for a number of under-graduates to bolster the support for local community groups, a big success all round!

In the last couple of weeks I’ve been able to see the successes of volunteers working across the charity sector. I was very fortunate to be given the honour of opening the new facilities at St Edmund’s Church in Hardingstone, and I also attended the opening of the new Sanctuary Centre, a specialist teaching and support centre in the town centre, which will be operated by Northampton Town of Sanctuary.

Mike Reader meets new students at the University of Northampton

I've also been out meeting local businesses, and one that's stood out to me is the brilliant Briggs and Forrester. They are an award winning building services specialist and is one of the industry's largest independent contractors. I'm very happy to name them my Business Success Award winner this fortnight.

As I write this column there are only 11 weeks until Christmas. Where has the year gone! We are now on the long run-in to Christmas, with no further breaks in parliamentary time (except the Friday and Monday around Remembrance Sunday).

I’ll continue to work hard for our town, fight for funding and make sure people who need help and support get it. If my team and I can ever help you, the best way to get in contact is via [email protected].