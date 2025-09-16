Mike Reader Column: The Diary of an MP: Progress on all fronts

Mike Reader MP on a recent visit to see the new trains coming to Northampton

The past fortnight has taken me from construction sites to conference halls, sports grounds to train depots. What connects it all is the chance to make progress for Northampton and to meet the people who make our town what it is.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport has been high on my list. As someone who commutes to London every week, I know how frustrating it can be when the trains let us down. So I was glad to join the Rail Minister, Network Rail and the press for the opening of London Northwestern’s new Bletchley Depot. I was able to see first-hand the new Class 730/2 trains which I’m excited to say will soon be running through Northampton. These trains will add thousands more seats to the route from London - Northampton - Birmingham. I hope that means fewer of us having to stand all the way home during rush hour.

Supporting local business is another big part of my job, and I was lucky enough recently to visit Jute Coffee. They are one of the most sustainable coffee suppliers in the country, running a 100% waste-free service for businesses and hospitality. I was blown away by their innovation and yes, I made sure to taste the coffee – it really is as good as they say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My business success of the fortnight goes to Lola’s Bar, a social enterprise in the heart of Northampton. They serve great food and drink while also giving people who face barriers to work the chance to train and build their skills. It is a welcoming space that shows how business can succeed while also supporting the community.

Mike Reader MP on a visit to Caroline Chisholm school

Education has been front and centre as well. With schools returning, I’ve had several visits in the constituency. At Hardingstone Academy I was able to share the good news of new government funding to expand nursery provision. And at Caroline Chisholm School I was grilled by pupils during two assemblies, one with Year 9 and another with the primary school. I spoke about my role, answered some tough but fair questions, and tried to make politics a bit less mysterious.

In Westminster I was also pleased to welcome Shine CIC, Collingtree Parish Council, UNISON West Northants and the Northampton Hebrew Congregation. Opening the doors of Parliament to local people is one of the best parts of the job. I love showing visitors around, helping them see how our democracy works in practice and showing them the incredible building which is my workplace.

And then there was rugby. Northampton is a proud rugby town, and this summer Franklin’s Gardens has shown that at its best. I was lucky enough to watch matches from the Women’s Rugby World Cup, including Italy v Brazil and France v South Africa. The passion on display was incredible, and it shows how far the women’s game has come. I’ll keep pushing for investment in grassroots sport, so the next generation, girls and boys, have the same opportunities to play and succeed.

New trains, local businesses, schools and sport, It’s been another busy few weeks showcasing the very best of our town.