Mike Reader Column: The Diary of an MP - History, Hippo’s and the Halls of Power

This summer I have welcomed people from Northampton to the heart of our democracy. Every Tuesday and Wednesday over recess I have invited local community groups to Westminster for free tours of Parliament and the chance to meet me and my team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea behind these visits was simple. Parliament belongs to all of us. By opening its doors and sharing its remarkable history and architecture, people feel a greater sense of ownership and know they have a stake in what happens here.

17 community groups and local businesses from across Northampton have taken part, with more still scheduled across September. By the end of this programme, 23 groups and more than 150 constituents will have walked the corridors of Westminster with me and my team. Each group brought their own character and questions which made every tour different and special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A personal highlight for me was meeting the Nigerian Community Association group who brought along parents and children and filled Westminster’s historic halls with laughter and energy. Their enthusiasm and the probing questions from the young people reminded me that Parliament functions fundamentally to support the future we are building together.

Performance Group Born to Perform visited Mike in Parliament

A favourite story from my team was welcoming members of the University of the Third Age (U3A). One gentleman revisited the exact spot on the estate that he had stood as a schoolboy decades ago, which made the tour especially moving.

We also welcomed two groups supporting children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities, Born to Perform and SEND Mummas. Our specialist SEND caseworker, Robert Martin, joined those tours, ensuring participants felt supported and comfortable.

Of course, no tour is complete without a few surprising facts about the Palace of Westminster. Here are my top five favourites shared with visitors this summer:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chandelier in Central Lobby is as heavy as a hippo. It cannot be lowered, so temporary scaffolding is built to clean it avoiding an Only Fools and Horses moment! Charles Bradlaugh, former MP for Northampton, was the last Member of Parliament to be imprisoned in Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) for refusing to swear allegiance to the Crown. The TCB Northampton still bears his name today. The roof of Westminster Hall has survived the Great Fire, the Blitz and even a termite infestation. Michael Jackson once tried to buy the Sovereigns Throne from the House of Lords. Thankfully, that particular sale never went through. The only Prime Minister to come from Northampton, Spencer Perceval, was assassinated in St Stephen’s Hall.

Local community groups came together to visit Mike in Parliament

These tours were a great way to learn about our history, but more importantly to make Westminster feel accessible and relevant to Northampton. When I stood for Parliament I pledged to be accessible to voters, and I don’t think that should just mean when I’m in the constituency. Democracy works best when people feel included and able to engage. If walking through Westminster’s halls encourages even one person to take a keener interest in politics or to feel more confident contacting me about an issue, then the programme has been worthwhile.

I am proud that over 150 constituents have now had the opportunity to see Parliament up close. I hope to continue running similar initiatives so that more people from Northampton South can experience this extraordinary place for themselves.

Because democracy works best when everyone feels welcome, and Parliament is open to you.