Mike Reader Column: The Diary of an MP

Mike Reader MP lays a wreath to commemorate Armed Forces Day

June was a busy month for Mike Reader MP. Alongside well publicised votes in Parliament on assisted dying and abortion rights, the Government launched its industrial strategy, trade strategy and 10-year infrastructure strategy, all of which are critical to Mike’s parliamentary brief as an MP. But, back in Northampton, Mike’s diary has been equally busy. Find out what he’s been up to and hear the great community organisations and businesses he’s been fortunate to meet in this fortnight’s Diary of an MP column.

HRH Duchess of Edinburgh visits Northampton

HRH Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh joined me and the Lord Lieutenant James Saunders-Watson at the Growing Together nursery in Blackthorn, marking their 10th anniversary. We were given a tour of this Ofsted Outstanding nursery and had a chance to meet with children and staff. It is amazing to see the nursery thriving in an area of our town that really benefits from great children’s services.

Unity and connectivity in our town

Mike Reader MP meets with the Army Benevolent Fund representatives at Armed Forces Day

A number of my appointments this month have been with faith groups across the town. I was fortunate to be invited to join the Shabbaton service and dinner at our local synagogue, faith leaders from across the county on a Unity in Faith walk visiting religious institutions in the town centre, and spoke at both the AGHA and Eid celebrations. We are extremely fortunate to have a faith community who work together to promote peace and community in our town and I loved spending time reflecting, talking and sharing experiences with them this month.

Commemorating Armed Forces Day

Despite there not being a parade this year, I thought the Armed Forces Day celebration in the town centre was fantastic. There were more stalls, performers and activities than ever before, and it was lovely to see friends again from the Army Benevolent Fund and RAF’s Wings Appeal. On Sunday I was honoured to be asked to lay a wreath at the commemoration service at Towcester Road Cemetery, with the Royal British Legion organising a very moving reading of the names of the 149 people from Northamptonshire who have died in service since the end of the second world war.

Backing Northampton’s Businesses

Mike Reader MP, Adrian Pryce DL, Cllr Jane Birch and the Mayor's Cadet enjoy Armed Forces Day

Every fortnight I like to recognise a great local organisation with my Diary of an MP Business Success Story award. This fortnight, I want to congratulate The Raj Punjabi Kitchen on Wellingborough Road who serve amazing authentic Indian cuisine. Congratulations to the team.

