Mike Reader Column: The Diary of an MP

How do MPs find the balance between constituency commitments and work in Westminster? This fortnight, Mike Reader, Member of Parliament for Northampton South faced that challenge with Parliament sitting every weekday so that amendments to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill could be debated. Find out more about what Mike’s been up to here:

Balancing Westminster and Northampton

This fortnight I faced the now familiar challenge of balancing my time between Westminster and home. Parliament sat every day, including Friday, so that we could debate the final wording of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill (also known as the Assisted Suicide or Assisted Dying Bill). That meant less time in Northampton than usual, but I still managed to pack my diary with visits, meetings and work helping constituents in need.

The work of MPs has changed over the years. Where once the focus was largely on national policy and legislation, people rightly expect their MP to be present locally, too. I make it a priority to be back in Northampton South from Thursday through to Sunday, speaking to residents, visiting community groups and supporting local services and businesses.

Supporting Our Armed Forces

As a member of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, I visited HMS Heron, the Royal Naval Air Station in Yeovilton. I met service personnel stationed there, received multiple briefings about the challenges faced and toured the Commando Helicopter Force’s facilities. The highlight of the trip was a low-altitude flight in a Merlin helicopter over the Somerset countryside, including taking in Glastonbury Tor. Once in a lifetime opportunities like this make the long hours and hard work worth it!

Parish Pride in Hardingstone

Parish Councils across the county will be hosting their annual parish meetings through May and June. Last week, I joined Hardingstone Parish Council for their annual meeting. It was a brilliant event and a reminder of just how much gets done at the local level. Our parish councillors are often the unsung heroes who keep things running and bring people together. I will always do what I can to back them in their work.

Backing Northampton’s Businesses

After reading about the challenges facing Valentine's Bistro in Upton, I dropped in to offer support. The food and service were excellent, but like many small businesses, they are under pressure. Low footfall and limited awareness of their café in the communities are stifling their growth. If you’re in the area, it’s well worth a visit.

I have long championed the logistics sector in Parliament and in Northampton, and last week I was fortunate to meet the brilliant team at Winvic. Winvic, based in Northampton, are one of the UK’s leading builders in the warehousing and distribution sector. I was impressed to hear all the work they’re doing to keep Britain connected and the extensive community and training work they do here in Northampton.

I’m pleased to award Winvic my Diary of an MP Business Success Story award.

As always, if I can support you in any way, you can:

Write to me at: Mike Reader, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA

Leave me a voicemail via: 0800 112 4272